Editor’s note: This Q&A is being reprinted from the Weekend Edition to include background information omitted during the previous publication.
After a hard-fought campaign in the primaries, candidates typically get at least a chance to take a breath before things ramp up in the summer, but that’s not the case for two women vying for the post of district judge of the 149th District.
Jessica Pulcher and Michelle R. Townsend will be trying again to coax voters to the ballot box in a runoff election for the Republican nomination, after neither managed to break 50.01 percent in a three-way Republican primary vote March 1. Townsend captured 41.29 percent of the vote with 11,195 casts for her, while Pulcher brought in 33 percent, or 8,929.
As no Democrat is running for the seat, the runoff winner will be unopposed in the November election.
Pulcher, 49, is from Corpus Christi and lives in West Columbia. Pulcher has three children, Logan, who graduated from Angleton ISD in 2019, Hayden, who also graduated from Angleton ISD; and her daughter Jessie is a sophomore at Angleton High School.
Pulcher has been a prosecutor with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s office for 22 years. After about one year, she was promoted to misdemeanor chief, overseeing six assistant district attorneys and trying cases in the county courts. Pulcher was promoted to the felony division, where she began handling felony cases in the 300th District Court in front of Judge Randall Hufstetler.
Now, she is assigned to Judge Justin Gilbert’s court and handles a caseload of approximately 500 cases and tries all felony cases.
As a prosecutor, she has tried capital murders, murders, aggravated sexual assaults of adults and children, aggravated robberies and intoxicated manslaughters. At the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, she transferred to the 412th District Court to continue handling felony cases.
In the last two years, Pulcher has tried two murders, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and burglary of a habitation.
Pulcher is involved with numerous organizations in Angleton ISD and various recreational sports that her children have been involved in. She is the vice president of the Angleton Band Boosters, past secretary of Angleton Project Graduation and a member of the Angleton Soccer Girls Booster Club.
She is also a member of the State Bar and Brazoria County Bar Association, as well as a member of the Angleton Republican Women’s Club, an associate member of Brazosport Republican Women’s Club, Tri-County Republican Women’s Club, Pearland Area Republican Club and West Pearland Republican Women’s Club.
Townsend, 42, is from Baytown and an assistant district attorney with the Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office. She lives in Angleton with her husband, Travis, and their children, Catherine, Margaret, John Austin and Penelope. Travis Townsend is an Angleton City Council member and also an assistant DA with Brazoria County.
Michelle Townsend is a member of the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, board-certified in criminal law, Texas Bar College Member, former judge for the Angleton Municipal Court of Record, sole practitioner and owner of The Law Offices of Michelle R. Townsend, Assistant District Attorney for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, a civil litigator with Taunton, Snyder & Parish, P.C., lecturer at numerous continuing legal education courses and former instructor at the Houston Police Department Cadet Academy.
In the last two years, Townsend has been assigned to the felony intake and grand jury division of the DA’s office, she is tasked with assisting officers in drafting search warrants and arriving at charging decisions. She has presented hundreds of felony cases to grand jurors, including death investigations, aggravated sexual assaults, aggravated robberies and intoxication offenses.
Townsend also serves as a prosecutor, trying felony cases, and has extensive appellate experience, including representing the county as lead counsel on a death penalty writ presently pending at the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
Community involvement has included volunteer coach for the Angleton Soccer Club, chairwoman of Angleton Charter Review Commission, member of the Angleton ISD Bond Oversight Committee, member of the Angleton ISD District Advisory Committee, Angleton Republican Women, Rotary Club of Angleton, an associate member of the Brazosport Republican Women and an associate member of the Tri-County Republican Women.
Each candidate was asked to respond to a set of identical questions specific to the office they seek. The answers were limited to 200 words each and are presented alphabetically with minimal editing.
Early voting will be Monday through Friday, and Election Day is May 24. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
QUESTION
One consequence of the COVID pandemic was a backlog in trials, which added to the already full dockets of Brazoria County courts. What strategies would you employ to expedite justice for those who have been waiting for their day in court?
Pulcher: I was a prosecutor before COVID and have remained in a trial court during the pandemic. I have seen our pending cases multiply over the course of the last two years. Judges need to be accessible throughout the work week so that when a case is resolved through negotiations, the parties can get in front of the bench quickly. Further, the District Courts have scheduled trial weeks three out of four weeks each month, Civil litigants, defendants, and victims deserve their cases to be tried at the earliest possible setting. I will make it clear to parties that if cases are set on a trial docket, with very few exceptions, the matter will be tried or resolved through plea negotiations. I have been a trial prosecutor here in Brazoria County for the last twenty-two years. I know the constraints that trial attorneys have in resolving cases. However, if the case has been pending for a period of time, then justice is not being served. COVID has slowed our justice system and now it is time for the Courts to be open and require that all parties aggressively work their cases.
Townsend: Crime victims, criminal defendants, and civil litigants have all been awaiting their day in court too long, due in large part to COVID restrictions. One of the benefits of my breadth of experience is that I have practiced in many courtrooms, observed many different judicial styles, and will incorporate those observations with my own perspective gained throughout my 17 years of experience as a prosecutor, attorney managing my own firm, and municipal judge to maximize efficiency in the 149th District Court.
I will also utilize technology recently acquired by the Sheriff to create additional disposition and appearance options in the courtroom. Employing resources presently available will save taxpayer dollars while further increasing efficiency.
Additionally, the 149th is the home of the county’s Veterans Court. I will continue and build upon the groundwork laid by Judge Terri Holder to ensure our veterans are not forgotten and receive the best treatment available.
QUESTION
What is the most important issue you would address if elected judge?
Pulcher: Brazoria County is surrounded by areas that are in crisis due to judges releasing violent offenders on low bonds. Judges in surrounding counties are not taking public safety into account when setting these bonds. I have been the voice for victims in our community for the last two decades. I know the fear and concern that victims and witnesses to crime face after they come forward and report the crime to law enforcement. I have been recognized by the Alvin Police Department during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week for my dedication to victims of crime. The Texas Code of Criminal Procedure outlines the considerations a judge should use in setting bail. Included in those considerations, is the defendant’s ability to pay, the likelihood of the defendant making his court appearances and the safety of the public. Violent and repeat offenders should have bonds and bond conditions set that ensure public safety. Victims, witnesses to crime and other potential victims deserve that consideration by the judge. The violence of the crime and the criminal history of the defendant should not be ignored when setting bond. As long as Brazoria County’s surrounding counties fail to consider public safety, it is the most important issue in front of a District Court Judge.
Townsend: Because judges and judicial candidates are prohibited by the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct from making pledges or promises of conduct or predetermining issues, I am only able to give a limited response. Appropriate bond amounts and addressing the backlog of pending cases are equally important issues.
Bond amounts must be set within the parameters of the laws enacted by our legislature. As judge, I will follow our Constitution and laws to ensure public safety. I am the only board-certified (in criminal law) attorney and a strict constructionist who believes legislation from the bench endangers liberty. Judges and judicial candidates who bend or break the rules put the integrity of our judicial system in jeopardy. The system only works for all citizens when no one is above the law.
Regarding addressing the backlog of cases, please see my answer above.
QUESTION
What will you do to attract voters who chose another candidate the first time?
Pulcher: My goal for the last two months was to make sure that voters know my experience. I started out in a private practice in which I practiced civil law. In addition to trying cases as a prosecutor, I have managed dockets, written appeals and presented cases to the grand jury. I have a track record of being a tough but fair prosecutor. I have been licensed to practice law for 27 years and I have spent 24 years as a trial attorney. I was hired by Jeri Yenne in January 2000, and I have served this community as an advocate since that date. I encourage voters to research their candidates. The Facts has a search engine in which you can search our names to see articles that the Facts has covered. As you will discover, I am well represented in those cases published, including the results that I have achieved. I have been questioned regarding whether a prosecutor with the amount of experience that I have is capable of being a fair and impartial judge. My job as a prosecutor is to seek justice. I dedicated my career to Brazoria County as a voice for law enforcement and crime victims, but I never wavered from my duty to seek justice. As a judge, I will strictly adhere to my oath to be fair and impartial to all parties that appear in front of me. I humbly ask for your vote next week in the runoff election.
Townsend: Since the primary election in March, I have earned the support of my former opponent Doug Colvin and the endorsement of the Pearland Police Officers’ Association, making me the only candidate in the race to receive the endorsement of an entire police department association. This, coupled with the endorsements of numerous Brazoria County elected officials, including Representative Cody Vasut, and community leaders has been helpful in spreading the word that I am the candidate with the breadth of experience, depth of knowledge, and demonstrated integrity to serve Brazoria County as their next Judge of the 149th District Court.
Additionally, having received the highest number of votes in the March primary by a significant margin despite drawing third place on the ballot leads me to believe that a large number of voters are aware of and trust in my qualifications and abilities. I encourage those who voted for me in March to show up again and vote in the runoff to make their vote count.
