LAKE JACKSON — Cavender’s Western Wear spent time in recent years scouting Lake Jackson locations for a new store, but the pandemic and concerns over a proposed location put the reins on its plans.
The chain circled back, though, and its confirmed location will change the face of Brazos Mall and move longtime existing businesses out of their spaces, according to information shared with the city, Lake Jackson Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth said.
Some businesses will be relocated, but one iconic restaurant is being left without a home.
El Chico’s, which opened in the mall in 1978 and is Lake Jackson’s oldest-serving restaurant, will lose its home when its lease ends in 90 days, employees said. Eleven of the restaurant’s employees have been there for 17 years or more, said popular waitress Nancy Pearson, who has been there since the beginning.
She declined further comment, referring queries to general manager Bruce Juback, who did not return phone messages Tuesday afternoon. Attempts to reach corporate representatives for El Chico and Cavender’s also were unsuccessful Tuesday.
“We love when new businesses come to town,” Borth said. “I love the fact that Cavender’s is even exploring coming here, but we don’t want to see another business be put out because of that, especially one where they have been here so long. … But we are excited about a new business being interested and attracted to Lake Jackson.”
Brazos Mall Assistant General Manager Gus Baeza declined to confirm Cavender’s pending status or what might happen to existing businesses, saying an official statement would be made in coming days.
However, he said rumors that all the businesses in the mall from El Chico’s to Buckle would be out of service were not accurate, but he did not promise that some would not be affected.
Jackie Filipp, store manager for Lady Moon’s Cottage, seconded his statement.
“I know that the post going around on Facebook is not correct,” she said. “But I do know, from my knowledge, that the mall office has been working to move people throughout the mall, from this end of the mall to relocate us that we don’t have to go anywhere. I believe that there was only two stores — and I’m not sure which ones because there was no names put out because it’s all been pretty quiet — but I believe there’s only two stores that weren’t going to make it anymore, and it was due to their lack of sales.”
Relocating businesses is something the mall has done before. When they contracted the space to build Urban Air where the old Dillard’s Men’s Store stood, affected businesses were offered other spaces in the mall.
Children’s Heaven employee Gabriel Sanchez has worked there for three years and said mall employees are like a small family. The original rumor that all the stores would be closing was hard for them all, he said, but it’s been confirmed his store will be relocated to one of six available spaces in the mall.
Sanchez’s thoughts were with his friends at El Chico, he said.
“I am very concerned,” Sanchez said. “I’m glad that we’re at least staying here, but it is very just upsetting. I’ve personally been to many Cavender’s. My family likes that stuff. I’ve never seen it busy enough to justify, let’s say there’s like 60 to 100 employees losing their job. I don’t think in the long run it’ll make sense.”
While the city has limited information, Borth said Baeza told her Tuesday that Cavender’s would be coming to Brazos Mall.
“He said that the businesses being displaced was less than what was put out,” Borth said. “And I will say that Spencer’s has already gotten a permit from us to move closer to American Eagle, so I think what they’re trying to do is kind of like relocate some people. And obviously this is just my side of things; that’s what we’re seeing, but he did say that some their leases may not be renewed.”
The city will do what it can to help El Chico stay in business, Borth said.
“Council agrees with the sentiment that El Chico is kind of a staple in Lake Jackson just because it has been here so long,” she said. “I did ask our staff, specifically under the code enforcement department, to reach out to their manager because we obviously do health inspections and stuff there. We have a pretty good relationship with them.”
Borth said the city will see if it can help relocate the business to some other area of town.
“There’s a few other spaces that could potentially work for them here. We don’t want them to leave or go to another city if we can help it,” she said. “We would love to help them transition to somewhere else in Lake Jackson if they’re interested in another space. So we are going to reach out and just see if we can help with that.”
While the city is empathetic to the plight of El Chico, the opportunity for new business could be a good thing, she said.
Filipp said the new store might be good for the mall.
“I believe that it would bring the mall a lot more movement,” Filipp said. “I believe that it would bring in more people. I think it would be a good thing for the community and for the mall. Because we have a lot of people saying all the time that it’s the same stores here. … I think that the change is necessary for the community to be able to grow.”
Oyster Creek resident Tabitha McNutt doesn’t like the move, she said.
“I don’t think we should get rid of the stores we have to put in a new Cavender’s,” McNutt said. “Not only that, it’s people losing jobs unless Cavender’s is going to hire people that’s losing their jobs. I think it’s unfair.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.