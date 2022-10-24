The retirement of Cathy Campbell, who served 14 years as deputy treasurer and eight years as Brazoria County Treasurer, leaves a big opening to fill in handling the county’s finances.
Republican candidate Angela Dees, 43, of Danbury, who won a three-way Republican primary outright, will face 83-year-old Democrat Mason (Mase) Locke Weems VI, 83, of West Columbia in the Nov. 8 general election.
Early voting began Monday and continues through Nov. 4.
The county treasurer is the chief custodian of county finance and is charged with the safekeeping and investing of county funds, according to the job description from the Texas Association of Counties. This includes the maintenance and reconciliation of all checking accounts under the care of the county treasurer and the disbursement of funds. They also can be designated to oversee county investments.
A native of Angleton, Dees and her husband, Derrick, have four children, Chloe, Barrett, Emme and Fisher. She is the co-owner of Rocking 6 Construc-tion, a residential and commercial construction company, as well as Dees Properties.
Dees has a Bachelors in Business from Texas A&M Mays School of Business. She has spent a majority of her career in banking as vice president of three different financial institutions in Brazoria County.
While she has never served in government office, she also served as treasurer and on the board of directors for numerous organizations in the community, she said. They being the past chairwoman of the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce board; treasurer for Brazoria County A&M Club; non--executive treasurer for the Brazoria County Fair Association, of which she is a lifetime member; founding board member for Danbury ISD Education Foundation; active member of Community Baptist Church in Danbury; leader of Danbury 4H; and SIDS Gala committee member. She was recognized as a Leader under Forty by The Facts.
Weems and his wife, Edith (Edie) Weems, have four sons — Mason Locke Weems, Foley Broaddus Weems, Cayce Ewell Weems and Logan Henrichs Weems.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force Reserves, Weems is a licensed real estate professional with Brazoria County Real Estate Company and owns both residential and commercial real estate rental properties. He has been a member of the Columbia United Methodist Church since 1953.
He previously ran for treasurer in 1982, but has never served in elected government office. His community involvement includes president of the West Columbia Jaycees, 11 years perfect attendance with West Columbia Rotary Club, past president of West Columbia’s Fraternal Order of Eagles 3802 and a current member of Eagles 3111 in Freeport. He has also been involved with Little League baseball and Rotary events.
His former work experience including being a Class III Commercial Appraiser for Matagorda County Central Appraisal District in 1982 and 122 semester credit hours in business and finance at a variety of colleges.
The Facts provided three identical questions to each of the candidates, who were asked to keep each of their responses at 300 words or less. They are provided with minimal editing and appear in alphabetical order by last name.
The winner will serve a four-year term.
QUESTION
How will you ensure that you’re keeping the county’s best interests in mind when considering investments and budgeting?
DEES: I will first look to the Public Funds Investment Policy set by the state and then the Investment Policy for Brazoria County that is approved by the Investment Committee and Commissioners’ Court. Investment policies are very limited, but I will do whatever I can to ensure that Brazoria County’s best interest is the primary focus.
WEEMS: Our family has had Brazoria County’s best interest in mind and heart since 1837. We were here in the beginning of the Republic of Texas and even owned the land where the original First Capitol of the Republic of Texas building stood. Today it is a historic park. This park would have never been built had I not demanded that the frontage to be reserved for a similar park. My sketch was not used, but we do have a park. I was given the job to design and build the cistern where the two tall flag poles exist near the center, and just remember, I am very competitive and my goal is to build landmarks in Brazoria County and not tear them down. I am proud of the business block I’ve been slowly completing but having my own high tax problems.
I will always keep Brazoria County’s best interest in mind when considering investments and budgeting. The investments and budgeting has been handled very well under Campbell’s tenure, approved Oct. 1, 2022, which will give me ample time to master-plan a five-year plan that is already in my mind.
QUESTION
What type of local investments would you consider for the county to help build the local economy?
DEES: I think what is most important as a fiduciary is to look after the best interest of the taxpayers first and foremost. If a local institution can provide the best services to the taxpayers, then of course they should be considered.
WEEMS: I have always tried to make Brazoria County greater, daily. I’ve always tried to help someone in need daily. I work on trying to find great investments daily. This is part of my daily life. If questioned, “Are you a risk taker?” my answer is “Yes, I am a risk taker, but I’m an ultraconservative risk taker … $20 max.”
I will be glad to show my “old list of stocks” I selected, designed and tracked for over 10 years and more. I’m most proud of one. I have been most successful in accumulating dirt, not stock and bonds, but investments in REIT (Real Estate Investment Trusts) are too risky for me and this involves placing your money on the line for “asset-backed securities,” which should seem to be “the absolute safest bet?” and even safer if it’s within the arena of the U.S. government? Please beware, I am not giving advice, but just watch out.
I have been watching what Travis County invested in around 20 years ago. I believe it turned out OK, but I want to do a closer exam. They might call this a type of “local investment” I would support, with the commissioners’ approval. This Travis County 2003 project was $1 million. I’m dreaming outside the box that funds (real cash) was provided to build a structure large enough to be fairly taxed at a $1 million taxable value at the end of their 20-year note. Just imagine this to have been built somewhere in Brazoria County. The tax money (as liaison for all our taxpayers, it’s really their money, your money and mine, so-to-speak, if we did the same in our county). This new venture creates extra revenue for the county.
My question is, when this new “outside ad valorem” comes in, would the current Brazoria County taxpayers permanently share with lower taxable values and a “new kid in town” to help lower locals’ taxes? This is very similar to industry always paying the bulk of the taxes and the resident pays less. I believe this example is too big for us, but could serve as a template.
My second thought, it probably could work and just be upgraded. Here I go again, drifting out of my league. Please don’t get me started on taxes. We all need help.
QUESTION
If elected, what changes do you foresee making to the office’s operations and priorities?
DEES: I don’t foresee going in and making any changes immediately. I will focus on getting the job done and doing it well. I think there are many new technologies and resources that could possibly be used to make the job more efficient and transparent, but I will have to be in that role before I can know what needs to be or can be done.
Cathy Campbell and her staff have done a great job and I hope I can continue serving the county well in that role as she and her staff have done.
WEEMS: I might need to experience the situation from the inside instead of commenting from the “sidewalk.” I do have other questions to ask, and keep in mind my total goal is to be fair and honest, to be accurate and quick, to be sharp and responsible, to be diligent and forward-thinking, to be kind and considerate to employees, bosses and every taxpayer, including guests, strangers and auditors. I would even offer part-time or full-time positions to all the candidates that applied for this position as I feel they are all well-qualified and could make the office even stronger, if the budget would permit, and also, if there is no conflict or regulation that would legally prevent such an offer that I do not know about. They are all real good people and I’m looking to make Brazoria County the No. 1 county of 254 Texas counties.
Notice: Please understand the current staff is permanent and perfect for me. They have done an excellent job and I see the completed and filed reports. They have a great leader and we should all be proud of their work and tenure. They are certainly qualified and trained personnel. Thank you for a job well done.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.