Multiple stores and drive-thru restaurants across Lake Jackson were closed Tuesday afternoon, including Starbucks, Panda Express, and Burger King. Walgreens was also closed, while just across the way, CVS appeared to be open with customers trailing in and out.
Whataburger was one of few drive-thru places that was open, and the line was wrapped around the building and onto the shoulder of the highway.
Lake Jackson resident Henry Mendez waited in the line, “trying to get something to eat,” he said.
He hasn’t had power since 10 p.m. Monday, he said.
Whataburger wasn’t the first drive-thru he’d tried Tuesday, but it was the first one at which he’d resolved to stay in line, he said.
“Almost everybody — the ones that are serving, here and Chick-Fil-A — they’re full. They’ve got all these lines,” he said. "I went to Clute, and everything in Clute is closed — their Whataburger, everything down there. So I just decided I’m gonna wait here and get something.”
Across the highway, Raising Cane’s saw something similar, with the line spiraling well around the building and into the Target parking lot.
“We have no power, and a busted pipe in our apartment now,” Angleton resident Baylie Littleton said while she and Neil Jordan waited in line together. “We had a fire going and reheated some food from our fridge in it last night, but that’s all bad now, since we haven’t had power since 2:30 a.m. Monday.”
Angleton has seen quite a few busted pipes, plus the fire in the Lea Villa apartments, which are across from where they live in Angleton Manor, Littleton said.
“We were getting scared that it was gonna end up crossing and somehow coming over to ours because it just wasn’t — they couldn’t get it contained, it was so bad,” Littleton said. “I’m glad they finally got it out.”
Like some of the fast-food places, there was a line to get into the Lake Jackson Walmart.
Raymond McCullers thought he was OK on blankets and firewood, so he hoped to stock up on some food, he said while waiting in line.
Brooklynn Teller and her boyfriend were inside the store together, looking to stock up on charcoal and blankets; after she exited, she had to wait in the line to get back inside.
“We do (have power) for now,” she said. “But that’s the thing — we’re kind of worried about if it does go out, because we’re in Richwood — everywhere around us is already out and with the rain coming, we kind of want to be prepared.”
