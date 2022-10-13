Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
Blossoming Reverie Conference: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Magnolia Manor at The Springs, 1950 CR 220, Angleton. Women empowerment, rejuvenation and celebration. Keynote speaker will be Brenda Weber, wife of Congressman Randy Weber. Contact Blair Bugg at 979-465-3248 or blair@angletonchamber.org.
Gathering Place Social: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free, activity-based social for people with memory disorders. Call Sherri Archer 979-297-9984 or Eva King at 979-665-5359.
Fun Timer’s Lunch Bunch: 9:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Trip to Mel’s Country Cafe in Tomball. No wheelchairs; space limited. $10 per person. Call 979-415-2600.
Republican Candidate Meet and Greet: 7 p.m. at West Columbia Heritage Hall, 508 E. Bernard St. Visit with Republican candidates on the Nov. 8 ballot. Sponsored by the Brazoria County Republican Party precinct chairmen. Refreshments served. Candidate signs will be available. Call 979-345-5960
Basic Rape Aggression Defense: 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazosport College Gator Hall, 500 College Blvd., Lake Jackson. Women’s-only course. Prevention risk reduction and avoidance class; must attend all three sessions to complete program; register at brazosport.edu/radbasic. Call 979-230-3036.
Food distribution: 9 to 11 a.m. Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria. Church and the Houston Food Bank partner to give away food every second and fourth Thursday. Visit gmzchurch.org or call 979-798-8362.
School open house: 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Sweeny Elementary, 709 Sycamore St., Sweeny. Family night and book fair. Call 979-491-8300.
TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise 979-236-4342.
Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Call 979-415-2590.
Blood Drive: 3 to 7:15 p.m. at West Brazos VFW Post 8551, 7011 FM 1459, Sweeny. Contact Donna James 979-236-3248 or gjames4488@yahoo.com.
Family Film Night: 6 p.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 501 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson. Free event with pizza, popcorn and water. Call 979-297-2667.
Angleton Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Danbury Adult Craft Night: 6:30 p.m. at Danbury Library, 1720 Main St. Call 979-922-1905.
1-2-3 Play With Me: 2 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Call 979-864-1519.
Clute Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Senior Citizen Yoga: 8:15 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 E. Highway 332. Call 979-415-2600.
Haunting Tales Of The Texas Coast: 10 a.m to 4 p.m. through Halloween at the Freeport Historical Museum, 311 E. Park Ave., Freeport. Admission $3 for children, military, and seniors, $5 for adults. Call 979-233-0066.
Friday
Brazoria County Fair: 2 p.m. to midnight at 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Mutton Bustin’ at 6 p.m. in the arena, Little Mister and Miss Contest at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium, Fair Mom Contest at 8 p.m. in the auditorium and Kin Faux and Hayden Haddock concert at 8 p.m. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
A Doll’s House Part 2: 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Brazosport College Theatre, 500 College Drive, Lake Jackson. $10 donation admission or free for students and BC employees with ID. Call 979-230-3000.
Pumpkin Patch Volunteers Needed: 3 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. School and community service hours can be earned. All ages welcome. Call Margaret Janke at 979-480-7307.
Drive-Thru Community Farmer’s Market: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Food Basket, 1 Wesley Drive, Clute. Open to public. Call 979-388-0024.
Hispanic Heritage Month Closing Reception: 6 to 8 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks while celebrating Hispanic and Latino history. Contact Katelyn Landry at 979-297-1570 or programs@ljhistory.org.
Damon Elementary Awards Ceremony: 2:45 p.m. at the school, 1211 Mulcahy St. Help celebrate student accomplishments during first six weeks of school. Call 979-742-3457
Weekly dance: 7:30 to 11 p.m. at Angleton American Legion Post 241, 1021 S. Highway 288-B, Angleton. Open to the public. $10 per person. Bar serves beer, wines and setups. Call 979-299-4440.
Saturday
Brazoria County Fair Parade: 10 a.m. through Angleton. Theme: “Sponsors, Volunteers, Families: Generations of Traditions.” Featuring Rice University Marching Band and Brazosport College Community Band plus floats from community groups. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Brazoria County Fair: 9 a.m. to midnight at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Carnival wristbands $25. Vendors, entertainment, food and more. Tricycle Races 1:15 p.m. in the auditorium, Fair Queen coronation 7 p.m. in the auditorium, Mutton Bustin’ at 6 p.m. in the arena and Neal McCoy and Casey Donahew concert 9 p.m. Admission $12 adults 16 and older, $5 ages 7 to 15, 6 and younger free; family passes $30. Call 979-849-6416 or visit brazoriacountyfair.com.
Christ Lutheran Church Pumpkin Patch: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Halloween at Christ Lutheran Church, 86 Plantation Drive, Lake Jackson. Free admission. Benefits the Society of St. Stephen and Brazosport Cares Food Pantry. Call Margaret Janke at 979-480-7307.
Annual Pumpkin Patch: Daily until 6 p.m. through Oct. 31 at Brazoria Civic Center, 202 W. Smith St., Brazoria. Pumpkins $5. Take photos with your children. Hosted by Brazoria Heritage Foundation. Call David Jordan at 979-824-0455.
Sea Shell Searchers Shell Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at Lake Jackson Civic Center, 333 Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Admission is free. Over 350 feet of scientific and artistic exhibits from 4 different states. Call Wanda 979-236-5274.
Varner Hogg Market Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Varner-Hogg Plantation State Historic Site, 1702 N. 13th St., West Columbia. Free admission during market hours. Call 979-345-4656.
What Does It Take To Be An Astronaut?: 1 to 2 p.m. at BASF Planetarium in the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Adults $5, children $3. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org/planetarium.
Teen Lock In: 6:30 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Nerf battle and other games. Ages 12-18; permission slips required for teens. Call 979-415-2590.
Wild Peach Market BBQ: 6 to 9 p.m. at 21155 Highway 36, Brazoria. Donations accepted to help with all further community benefits. Call 979-480-3223 or email wildpeachmarket@gmail.com.
Discussion of Gulf Coast Reads: 2 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Discussing “Lone Stars” by Justin Deabler. Call 979-415-2590.
Bird Banding: 8 a.m. to noon at Gulf Coast Bird Observatory. 299 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. See birds up close and learn about birds migration through the Brazosport Area. Call 979-480-0999 or visit www.gcbo.org.
Sunday
Brazoria County Fair Events: 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Downing St., Angleton. Free admission day. Carnival wristbands $25. Twirling Contest at 9 a.m. in the auditorium and Mutton Bustin’ at 1 p.m. in the arena. Youth talent 4 p.m. Arts and crafts awards, vendors, entertainment, food and more. Free admission. Call 979-849-6416.
Bingo: 11 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3111, 6818 Highway 332, Freeport. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
Turkey dinner/bazaar: 11 a.m. in the KC Hall, 20632 Highway 36, Brazoria. Turkey dinner plates with tea and dessert for $15. Drive-through available. Duke Gamino live music, live and silent auctions, pastry booth with kolaches, raffle, children’s games and a country store. Call 979-548-2020.
Mums & Mistletoes Reception For Alumni: 12:15 p.m. in the Angelina Room at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 100 Oak Drive S., Lake Jackson. Unveiling of quilt; original alumni in attendance. All invited to understand how the event started. Refreshments provided. Call Barbara Robie at 979-417-8012.
Church 95th Anniversary RSVP deadline: Event will be at 10:15 a.m. Oct. 23 at First English Lutheran Church, 3615 College St., Damon. Luncheon to follow services. RSVP appreciated. Gift card raffle tickets $5 each. Call Margie Meffore at 979-235-9530.
