Freeport issued warrants against two men on terroristic threat chargesuesday, a Spring man, 29, was accused of calling a woman and threatening her with harm. Police were notified at about 5:30 p.m. from the 1100 block of Second Street.
“Basically she identified the guy and basically he just said he was going to kill her through a private call from a private number, but she identified him by voice,” Freeport Police Sgt. Corey Brinkman said.
A history of incidents leading up to the charge prompted the woman to a police report, he said.
The next day, a 32-year-old Freeport man’s ex-girlfriend accused him of making threats. The call came in just before 1 p.m. from the 400 block of Brazosport Blvd.
“He threatened to cut his ex-girlfriend’s throat,” Brinkman said.
Warrants are out for both men. People with information related to their whereabouts can contact the Freeport PD at 979-239-1211.
Man accused of exposure: Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, a report was called in about a naked man exposing himself outside of a building on the 1400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard.
Identified as a 29-year-old Freeport man, a warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of indecent exposure.
“He’s got a history of it so it’s not the first time that he’s been charged with this particular offense,” Brinkman said.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.