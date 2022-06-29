FREEPORT — The Freeport Economic Development Corp. board will give the company currently maintaining its website a larger contract to upgrade it in an effort to provide an updated face to the public.
“We currently have a website, but as you all know, it needs a lot of work. We have the basic package, which costs us about $5,000 annually,” said board member Shonda Marshall, who is a member of the Website Committee. The site is maintained by a company named CivicPlus.
EDC Administrative Assistant Kaytee Ellis presented the board with examples of other cities’ economic development groups who used the upgraded service as examples, including Lake Jackson.
The “premium” package the EDC approved during its meeting Monday night will cost an additional $8,847.
“It is a one-time fee,” Marshall said. The money would be applied to the design and creation of the new site, while the $5,000 for hosting would remain consistent.
“Our website is very bland and very outdated. It’s not very user friendly. You have to click five times just to get to our agenda, which is the most viewed [item], and good luck getting to our grant packet, which is the most requested (item),” Ellis said.
To prove the point, Ellis had EDC Vice President Josh Mitchell use the site’s search feature, which showed results for outdated application information.
“If you search three times, three times you’re probably going to get a different result,” Ellis said.
The current site had been set up in 2019.
Ellis said that the new site would allow the EDC to post video to their site, as well as allow them constant updates, like blog posts and the ability to highlight their “Business of the Month” feature.
In addition, the prospect of using Zoom Prospector and LoopNet, two popular real estate-based programs, to help bring attention to properties for sale in the Freeport area was discussed.
The idea is to use the programs in conjunction with the revamped website, showing available real estate from the page. Zoom Prospect carries with it an $8,500 annual fee. It turned out that the EDC already had a history with Zoom Prospector, but it had not been used to its fullest potential, and actually owed money to the company behind it.
“It was a program that was utilized before my time,” Ellis said. “For whatever reason, it should’ve been cancelled, and the contract was never actually, officially cancelled and put a stop to, so we had accrued it behind the scenes unknowingly.” LoopNet, on the other hand, was not picked up.
Described as “an online marketplace for commercial property,” Ellis acknowledged its advantages, but the costs associated with it were deemed too expensive for the benefits, and would require additional staffing to manage the listings.
“It is $1,500 per property per month,” Marshall said. “Which is very expensive.”
Board member George Matamoros said he’d spoken to Realtor friends who have used LoopNet.
“It is extremely expensive. They have marketed buildings in Lake Jackson and they have lost money just because of the high expense per LoopNet,” he said.
Approval was provided to cover the back-payment owed on Zoom Prospector, as well as the renewal amount and take the program through September, at which point the program’s use will be reassessed.
The EDC also heard presentations from the Brazosport Chamber of Commerce, which talked about the promotional advantages that businesses can obtain by joining. Mike Barnes of the Mike Barnes Group, has been hired as retainer for the currently vacant post of EDC Director and will be helping with the search to fill the position.
They also approved a Bay Area Council on Drugs and Alcohol proposal for a mural on Second Street that BACODA will pay for and maintain for the next three years.
