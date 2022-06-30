SURFSIDE BEACH — Kites take flight at Surfside Beach this Saturday to encourage the community and spread the message of Inspiration Crossroads.
Founded by Sharon Hudson, Inspirational Crossroads is a locally based organization geared towards supporting and encouraging those dealing with depression.
“We started our organization back in 2018 because we recognized that depression was huge,” Hudson said. “We couldn’t understand why people that lived in a home with people that loved them very much were committing suicide. They laugh together, and everybody had a good time; they still were kind of separating out and committing suicide. We recognize that.
“We decided to open up a nonprofit organization where we could have events in the community, to bring people together, and encourage them to keep moving on and let them know that they’re not alone. There are other people that feel the same way they do. But we can all get through this together. And so we have these events to bring people together, to bring their families and friends, so they can have a good time.”
Kites Take Flight is a free event welcoming families, amateurs and professionals to enjoy each other’s company and fly kites from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second entrance of Surfside Beach. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own kites but kites are being raffled off to those registered at the event, including a 26-foot octopus kite.
Because of work obligations, Hudson and her husband were in California for most of the planning, meaning the event is going to be a bit different than ones in the past.
“We didn’t have that much time to plan this year, so it’s gonna probably be a little bit smaller on our end, but I think it’ll still be as big an impact on the beach,” she said.
The public is encouraged to come out, watch the kites, fly a kite, buy one or try to get one for free through the giveaways they’ll have, Hudson said.
With community events such as these, Hudson hopes to grow Inspirational Crossroads and reach more people dealing with depression.
“We are hoping to inspire people around the world. We are on Facebook. And we put out inspiring posts. We are a Christian based company,” Hudson said. “We encourage people in that regard. I can get emotional because I really feel it in my heart to help people that feel so down on themselves. I just think that they need to know that people care. People do care about them.”
She really wants people to feel a sense of happiness, and joy. There are people praying for them, even though they can’t see them, and they’re not alone. She can’t stress that enough, she said.
More information on the event is available on their Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.