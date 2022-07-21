Organizations wishing to include an event can send information by fax to 979-265-9052; by email to community@thefacts.com; by mail to P.O. Box 549, Clute, TX 77531; or drop it off at our office, 720 S. Main St., Clute. To ensure publication, information should be submitted at least three business days before the event.
Today
55 Alive driving class: 1 to 5 p.m. at Senior Center, 205 N. Oak St., Sweeny. $20 for AARP members, $25 for non-members. For ages 55 and older. Class size limited. Attendees can receive 10 percent off auto insurance rates for three years on eligible policies. Call Bonnie Fisher at 979-529-9850.
Toddler Time: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way. Call 979-415-2590.
Murder in the Dark: 6 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Family Fun Night: 6 p.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Space is limited. Call 979-415-2590.
Movers and Shakers: 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-864-1519.
Chicks to Children: 3 p.m. at Freeport Library, 401 N. Brazosport Blvd. Call 979-233-3622.
Sea and Shore: 2 p.m. at West Columbia Library, 518 E. Brazos Ave. Call 979-345-3394.
Ocean Water Trivia: 2 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
The Reading Magic Show: 2 p.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Story Time: 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
Something to Chew On with James Glover: Noon to 1 p.m. at Lake Jackson Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Admission $10 or $12 with a box lunch. Enticing mid-day history lesson. Call Deborah Duty at 979-297-1570.
Teen Time: 4 p.m. at the Angleton Library, 401 E. Cedar St., Angleton. Call 979-864-1519.
Movers and Shakers: 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the Brazoria Community Library, 620 S. Brooks St. Music and movement program designed for toddlers. Call 979-798-2372.
Outdoor Discovery Day Camp: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Friday at Angleton Recreation Center, 1601 N. Valderas St., Angleton. Indoor and outdoor games and activities. Registration at secure.rec1.com/TX/angleton-tx/catalog or call 979-849-4364.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly): 10 a.m. at The Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. Support group for living a healthier, happier life. Call Louise at 979-236-4342.
“Retrospective”: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Brazosport Art League gallery at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd, Clute. Featuring works by BAL member Adalia Maudlin. Runs through Aug. 6. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Friday
Domino’s Dough Show: 11 a.m. at Clute Library, 215 N. Shanks St. Call 979-265-4582.
BCFA Raising Champions Open Livestock Show: 7 p.m. show begins at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Lamb/goat show, $25/head, Contact: 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
Fun Art Friday: 10:30 a.m. at Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way, Lake Jackson. Supplies limited. Call 979-415-2590.
American Legion Friday Night Dance: 7:30 to 10:45 p.m., at 1021 S. Velasco, Angleton. $10 per person. Live Band. Setups, beer and wine. Call Jan Smith 979-299-4440.
Webb’s First Views: 7 p.m. at BASF Planetarium, 400 College Blvd., Clute. Latest views from the newest telescope. $5 adults, $3 children and seniors. Call 979-265-7661 or visit bcfas.org.
Nerf Nights: 6 to 8 p.m. at Newman Park, 1200 Newman St., Alvin. Bring your Nerf guns and chairs. Call 281-388-4299.
Free Farmers Market: 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Shady Acres, 18034 CR 463, Brazoria. Trade, buy or sell your goods. Email pastorsteve@fbcshadyacres.org.
New Horizon Group-Celebrate Recovery: 7 p.m. at Magnolia Bible Church, 17371 CR 809, Brazoria. A Christ-centered 12-step program where we attempt to meet the needs of the whole person, spiritually, physically and emotionally through prayer, study and fellowship. Call 979-292-9035 or visit mbc809.org.
Saturday
Sweeny Lions Club Back To School Event: 4 p.m. at Backyard Park, 664 Main St, Sweeny. School supplies, popcorn, and information of dental and health care. Contact Neal Bess 979-292-4028 or nnrvpark@windstream.com.
Firefighter Battles Cancer Fundraiser: 11 a.m. at Brazoria Heritage Gym, 205 Nevada St., Brazoria. Bingo, auction, lunch, raffle and lots of kids activities. All proceeds go to help family. Call 979-824-0455.
Family Movie: 2 to 4 p.m. at Sweeny Library, 205 W. Ashley Wilson Road. Call 979-548-2567.
Hilltop Fellowship Family Day: 1 to 5 p.m. at Hilltop Fellowship, 1209 Mulcahy, Damon. Food, snow cones, and fun. Call 979-285-7545.
Water Well Education: 10 a.m. at Friends of the River San Bernard Community Center, 20450 CR 510B, Brazoria. Visit sanbernardriver.com.
Paddling Event: 9 a.m. to noon. Bring own boat or borrow one of ours. Great for families and first-time paddlers. Exploring Chocolate Bayou. Call 979-864-1541, Ext. 7, or email mikem@brazoria-county.net.
BCFA Raising Champions Open Livestock Show: 6 to 8:30 a.m. at Brazoria County Fairgrounds, 901 S. Downing St., Angleton. Lamb/goat show, $35/ring/head. Call 979-849-6416 or email contactus@bcfa.org.
Planetarium Show: 1 p.m. in the BASF Planetarium at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, 400 College Blvd. Clute. Explore the relationship between the Earth, moon and sun in this humorous, children-oriented full-dome film. Admission $5 adults, $3 children 12 and younger. Visit bcfas.org or call 979-265-7661.
