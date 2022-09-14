Correction GAYLA MURPHY gayla.murphy@thefacts.com gaylamurphy Author email Sep 14, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Correction:A story posted to thefacts.com on Sunday included the wrong location for a proposed through lane from the Kroger parking lot.The connection will be between Kroger and the four-acre undeveloped tract located east of Discount Tire. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tract East Highway Location Acre Correction Parking Lot Discount gaylamurphy Author email Follow gaylamurphy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. 