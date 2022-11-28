The Board of Trustees will recommend the district to continue paying BISD high school students Dual Credit classes to Brazosport College (up to two classes per semester) and for the Catalyst Program, which supports students earning a Bachelor's Degree in Process Technology or an Associate's Degree in Instrumentation Technology totaling up to $153,095.26, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
There will also be a recommendation to pay all BISD staff a Retention & Appreciation Stipend to all eligible BISD staff returning January 2023 through the remainder of the 2022-23 school year. A $1,000 stipend to will be given to professionals and teachers and auxiliary, clerical, and paraprofessional staff will receive $500, Massey said.
The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight at the Brazosport ISD Administration Building, 301 W. Brazoswood Drive.
FREEPORT
Zoning will discuss several replats
The Freeport Planning and Zoning Commission will be holding public hearings on a number of properties in the city which are requesting replats.
First is two lots of the Lowe Subdivision and a lot of the Hanson Subdivision. This is followed by action on a three-lot subdivision of nine acres out of a 400 acre tract comprising the Edison Pico subdivision. The Prisma Express subdivision will be next on the agenda, combining lots 13 and 14 into one lot in Velasco. A replat of just over six-and-a-half acres in the Stern and Stern Subdivision comes after, then a repeat on Bernard Acres and the Abel Garcia Subdivision.
The meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at the municipal court room of the Freeport Police Department, 430 North Brazosport Boulevard.
