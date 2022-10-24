FREEPORT —Two women were arrested, one on charges of criminal trespassing and the other accused of aggravated assault, as part of an investigation into a house fire Monday afternoon.
The Freeport Fire Department responded to a house fire at about 3 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Fifth Street, which they quickly extinguished, Freeport Police Sgt. Cory Brinkman said. While investigating the fire, authorities determined a disturbance had taken place nearby, and police began looking into that incident, he said.
“The incident took place in the alleyway on the opposite side of the house where the fire was,” Brinkman said.
It is not known whether the disturbance and the fire are connected, he said, but it did result in charges against the two women involved in the altercation.
A 29-year-old Clute woman reportedly went to the home and accused a Freeport woman, 25, of stealing, Brinkman said. The Freeport woman, Vanessa Koole, struck the Clute woman in the arm with a BB gun, causing an injury, he said.
Police charged the Clute woman with criminal trespassing and the Freeport woman with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Brinkman said.
Both women remained in custody Friday evening pending bond hearings.
The fire proved to be minor. First responders saw smoke and small flames coming from the back corner of the house, he said.
“The fire department exposed the structure for it to be quickly extinguished,” Brinkman said.
Raven Wuebker is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0152.
