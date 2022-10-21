Three Brazosport-area councils of the Knights of Columbus are participating in barbecue fundraisers Saturday, extending their charitable kindness for the cause of breast cancer awareness.
The organization will sell barbecue plates at locations in Freeport, Lake Jackson and Clute to raise money for The Mermaid Project in association with St. Luke’s Health Brazosport Hospital. The Mermaid Project provides financial assistance to low-income women and men in Southern Brazoria County who need mammograms and cannot afford them.
K of C Freeport Council 3365 started the initiative five or six years ago, Grand Knight Billy Pena said.
“We started doing that first and we did that for a year and we got a good response,” Pena said. “We usually have a monthly barbecue anyway, or every other month, and we saw that we’ve doubled the amount of money we made because of the interest in breast cancer.”
About three years later, the Freeport council coordinated with the K of C at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lake Jackson; the council at St. Jerome Catholic Church in Clute joined in, too.
The Freeport council will sell its plate lunches in the Arlan’s Supermarket parking lot in Freeport. The grocery store has strongly supported the cause since the beginning with donations and providing space for the event, both much appreciated, Pena said.
The positive feedback from the community motivates the Knights to continue their mission, he said.
“The Knights of Columbus itself is a charitable organization, and we are tied to the Catholic churches, but also community is a big part of us,” Pena said.
Donating to the hospital program is a way to support low-income individuals while also answering the call to serve the community, whose response shows they want to support this cause, he said.
Plates will sell for $12 each at all three locations.
Freeport Council 3365 and Warriors Bikers 4 Charity will serve plates from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Arlan’s, 301 S. Brazosport Blvd., Freeport.
Lake Jackson Council 6812 will serve from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 100 Oak Drive, Lake Jackson.
Clute Council 4550 will serve from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Shaka Shack, 90 Dixie Drive, Clute.
Gayla Murphy is a news writer and copy editor with The Facts. Contact her at 9979-237-0155.
