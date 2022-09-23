ANGLETON — Enhancing roads, sidewalks and other public equipment has become a priority as the city strives to improve its compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act by entering into a self-evaluation and transition plan.
“Some places we looked was the recreation center, Bates Dickey Park and one mile of road on North Downing,” City Manager Chris Whittaker. “We’re just being proactive. We know this is a requirement, and we want to figure out how to move forward in the future and make sure we’re complying and serving the entire public.”
Under Title 11 of the Citizens with Disability Acts, Angleton must complete a self-evaluation of its facilities’ services, policy, practices and transition plan to discover barriers to assets and improve accessibility, Parks and Recreation Director Megan Mainer said.
The Angleton Better Living Corporation approved funding for phase one of the ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan in December. It tasked Kimley Horn and Associates to identify physical obstacles in facilities that limit accessibility or programs or activities for individuals with disabilities.
“I think there has been a great collaboration with Kimley Horn, citizen committees and online surveys to identify deficiencies for accessibility in our facilities, parks and sidewalks,” Councilwoman Christiene Daniel said. “I’m excited to start implementing the plan and correcting the identified areas so we can be accessible to all our citizens.”
ADA compliance is mandated and cities must self-assess current infrastructure as it pertains to compliance, such as walking paths, sidewalks, crosswalks and connectors of streets and sidewalks, Mayor Jason Perez said.
“What this will do is help plan, prioritize and budget for those shortfalls and deficiencies in future budget cycles,” Perez said. “What this could also mean is that a shift in funding dedication could be more focused on these types of projects. In the long run, this addresses the need for any ADA compliance issues, but it could be a lengthy process to completely address the entire city.”
Failing to comply with these regulations could result in the city losing federal and state funding and open it up to lawsuits.
“This is the first time the city has looked at whether we are ADA compliant or not,” Whittaker said. “The law was established in the early ’90s that mandated ADA compliance. It’s about risk mitigation; if you have a broken sidewalk and fix it, then you’re reducing that risk potential.”
The evaluation covered some of the 65 miles of road in Angleton, Whittaker said.
“The one mile we evaluated had deficiencies, such as ramps or sidewalks that equated to about half-a-million dollars worth of fixes,” Whittaker said.
Further issues found on North Downing Street included sinking, cracking and ponding as well as utility and vegetation conflicts and curb ramp slopes and flares.
Equipment at the recreation center also came under review. ADA law says if there are six elliptical machines, only one of the six has to be assessable, but if there is only one weight bench, then that has to be assessable, Whittaker said.
“We’re not there meeting those requirements, so we’ll have to look at our weight room and adjust equipment,” he said. “Which might mean a reduction of equipment to create the space for ADA or look at enlarging the area.”
In a presentation to the council at the Sept. 13 meeting, Kimley Horn and Associates also identified that there is no accessible route to some workout equipment and there are slopes along an accessible route, protruding objects and non-compliant benches.
Common issues seen at the parks evaluated include non-compliant parking, running slopes and cross slopes along accessible routes, no access to amenities and non-compliant playground or equipment.
Phase one is the beginning of the several year-long projects, Whittaker said.
“Every year might be a phase of that to put down an X number of dollars for the different projects,” Whittaker said.
A five-year implementation plan is in place for the already evaluated facilities, which included about $26,000 for buildings, $484,000 for parks, $258,000 for sidewalks and intersections for $273,000.
The city plans on using American Rescue Plan funding among other sources to help with sidewalks, Whittaker said.
“We would need to do more ADA analysis to determine the total cost,” he said. “We have created line items in our budget that say ADA and will be in public works for sidewalks. It will also be in the parks and rec budget.”
Future phases would include evaluating additional city services, such as seven buildings, 65 miles of sidewalks, crossings, streets and AD monitoring.
As funding becomes available in future budgets or grants, they can start making improvements, Councilman John Wright said.
“The ADA transition study is a great start to identify areas of the city that need improvement,” Wright said. “We may not be able to fund all areas of the study, but it at least gives us a roadmap.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.