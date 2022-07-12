ALVIN — Four people were shot, one fatally, near the site of a rental house used for a party, authorities said.
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls at the time of the shooting, about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, in the 1500 block of CR 149 near Alvin, a news release states. Deputies found two people with gunshot wounds, including a 23-year-old Black male pronounced dead after being taken by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, according to the statement.
A 26-year-old black man went by LifeFlight to Memorial Hermann Southeast in Houston, where he was treated and released. Two other people with gunshot wounds sought treatment at other area hospitals of their own accord and were later released, the news release states.
No other information about the shooting victims is being released because of the ongoing investigation, Sheriff’s Lt. Ian Patin said. The owner of the home is not suspected of being involved, he said.
“We know the house was rented from an online Airbnb,” Patin said. “We do not believe the actual property owners were involved in the organization of the party. We believe it was a third party who rented the property which organized the gathering.”
The house “may be known for this type of activity in the past. I cannot speak to whether we have been called out to that address before,” Patin said.
Social media postings from neighbors of the property indicated there had been previous problems, Patin said. More than 100 people may have been in attendance at the time of the shooting, the release states, with Patin clarifying it might have been between 100 and 300 people.
“At this time, there are no named suspects. Investigators are out in the field working diligently to identify parties of interest,” Patin said. “It’s going to be a daunting task to put these puzzle pieces together in a situation like that.”
To help, the Sheriff’s Office is asking for information from people who were at the party. They are urged to call 979-864-2223 to speak to investigators, and those who wish to remain anonymous may do so through Brazoria County Crime Stoppers at 800-460-2222 or brazoriacountycrimestoppers.com.
“We don’t expect everybody to come forward that was at the party, but there is a platform,” Patin said. “At these types of parties, young people like to take video and pictures. They can submit those requests through the Brazoria County Crime Stoppers website and continue to stay anonymous. That would be a big help.”
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
