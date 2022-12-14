FREEPORT — The Freeport City Council wrapped up time-sensitive requirements for receiving about $1.8 million through a grant administered by the Texas General Land Office ahead of a January deadline.
The grant was awarded to Freeport earlier this year when federal money earmarked following Hurricane Harvey went through the lingering process of finding a method of distribution.
Once the Houston Galveston Area Council had its ducks in a row, it became the GLO’s task to distribute the money. To obtain the funds, it is required that local governments submit grant proposals that showed the funds would be going towards approved projects.
“It is not a competitive grant, but we do have to submit the application, which is due Jan. 9,” City Manager Tim Kelty said.
Monday marked council’s final hearing on the subject.
“This is one more step — it’s a required step and time-sensitive step,” Mayor Brooks Bass said.
In a previous special meeting, the council voted to contract GrantWorks to handle the creation and administration of the grant and Freese and Nichols to provide engineering and architectural services for the project.
The council’s decision was to put the bulk of the grant toward the pump station on Avenue F to improve the water program. Should there be any remaining funding left, the proposal will make allowances for the overage to go toward improvements in the sewer system.
“We were working with GrantWorks, who’s putting that together for water improvements at the Avenue F pump station to improve some pumps and make improvements to the ground storage tanks,” Kelty said. “That project was identified when Freese and Nichols did the water system analysis a couple of years ago as something that we had to do, one way or the other.
“This gives us the funding to make that happen without having to issue bonds.”
Councilman Mario Muraira moved for the item with a second from Councilman Jeff Peña.
More items to do with the procurement process will be presented to council in it scheduled meeting Monday, Kelty said. Work on the wastewater treatment plant should commence next year.
“Ladies and gentlemen, once this process is completed and the engineering is completed, it will secure the future of our residents’ — our elderly and our children — availability to clean water through the Brazosport Water Authority,” Bass said.
In other business, there was a discussion in closed session regarding the proposed land swap deal between the city and Brazosport ISD. No action was taken on the swap, which proposes trading the baseball fields used by the district for grounds including the closed O.A. Fleming Elementary School.
