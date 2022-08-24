RICHWOOD — A group of about a dozen parents is leading a social media campaign seeking improvements to the cooling system at Polk Elementary School, including calling on Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey to remedy the situation.
A Facebook post shared with The Facts detailed the conditions the students have been under in the first several days of class.
“Every single classroom, for now, the 2nd year in a row, is equipped with a portable ac unit tied into the ductwork. Literally in the MIDDLE of the classrooms. Anyone wanna take a guess how effective these portable units are in 100° weather days? Today was 94° and multiple classes from kindergarten and 1st, if not all, had to be moved to other areas of the school. On the 2nd day of school!”
The woman who made the original post declined to comment to The Facts about the situation.
A letter from the small group of parents to Massey yielded acknowledgement of the problem and and explanation of what the district has done until a permanent solution is possible.
Massey’s response to the parents pointed out replacing the school’s heating and cooling system was part of the 2019 bond issue, but its replacement wasn’t scheduled until 2023. Because the issue has worsened, Brazosport ISD accelerated the timeline for the project, his letter said. That included ordering a new chiller in October 2021, but it will not arrive until this October, when it can be hooked up to already installed new ductwork, he said.
As an interim solution, stand-alone units were installed in the kitchen and cafeteria to help cool the entire campus, Massey said. Portable air units were installed Aug. 11 in the nine classrooms still considered uncomfortable, and residential air units were put in every classroom, the letter said.
Still, seven classrooms had to be moved due to the cooling issues Monday, even after the cooling tower and filters had been professionally cleaned Saturday, according to the letter.
Parents interviewed Tuesday admitted conditions can be uncomfortable for their children.
“He hasn’t complained about it this year. Last year was pretty bad,” said Roxana Vallejo, whose son is in third grade at Polk. “I guess there’s nothing we can do about it. I wish they would move faster, but like my son, he wears shorts to school, he can’t wear pants because it’s so hot.”
Kailen Castillo said she’s not too happy with the situation. She asked her pre-K child the day after the post went out, how he felt in the classroom.
“I asked him when he came home later from school that day,” Castillo said. “And he says sometimes it’s really cold and sometimes its really hot. But he’s only in pre-K, and then I asked him again, and then he said, ‘yeah, it’s hot.”
If there’s something more the district can do, they should do it, Castillo said.
Even though her fourth-grader has not been affected by the AC problems, parent Stephanie Casares thinks it should’ve been resolved by now.
“It shouldn’t take over a year to get a freakin’ AC unit,” she said.
