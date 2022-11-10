LAKE JACKSON
The military heritage of Helen Ayer Patton’s family goes back 300 years, but it is one of her more recent ancestors whose name carries the greatest weight.
Gen. George S. Patton Jr. is remembered as a hard-driving leader during World War II whose accomplishments are often overshadowed by his controversial actions and words. The war for which he is least recognized, however, is the one within himself, his granddaughter told the Brazosport Rotary Club during a keynote speech Tuesday at the Doris Williams Civic Center.
Her other grandfather had a significant role in World War II as well. Brig. Gen. Willard Ames Holbrook served as the commander of Combat Command A of the 11th Armored Division, which arrived in France in December 1944 and rolled into Germany less than three months later.
The long military legacy of her family is central to her life, Helen Patton said.
“My life is like a mind map of reconnecting with my family history,” she said.
There is no avoiding the Patton name, though, either for her or her father.
Helen Patton’s father took part in the Berlin Airlift after World War II, earned a Purple Heart and Silver Star in Korea and served three tours in Vietnam. He often used a helicopter as a mobile3 command post and received the Distinguished Flying Cross after being shot down multiple times.
His assignment post-Vietnam made Army history when he took command of the 2nd Armored Division, the same unit his father had led during World War II, making the first time a father and son had commanded the same unit.
“That was that was so difficult because it was known as ‘Patton Zone’ already,” Helen Patton said. “So imagine the weight on his shoulders, very tough, but he was beloved in his own right.”
Her grandfather, while admired by his men, often ran afoul of his superiors and the public for his brash and colorful style. The most memorable story Helen Patton told involved her grandfather’s life soon after an infamous visit with wounded soldiers.
“My grandfather was in Sicily visiting soldiers in the hospital. And he was really heartbroken about a case of friendly fire that happened and he was just quite worried and probably by today’s standard was experiencing his own PTSD,” Helen Patton said. “He lost his cool with a couple of soldiers whose wounds were not visible. And he actually slapped and kicked a couple of them. It’s gotten to the papers and he had to make a public apology.”
Gen. George C. Marshall unsuccessfully tries to kick Patton out of the military, she said.
“But Eisenhower said, ‘No, I’m going to need him later on. So let’s get him into England. Let’s plan D-Day. And let’s see how he does,’” she said.
Her grandfather put his foot in his mouth again when he failed to mention the contribution of the Russians to Allied military successes, so they sent him to an apple orchard to lay low, hide and think, Helen Patton said. During his month on sabbatical, he wrote in his diary that he had nothing to do but pray the war didn’t end before he could get into it.
That month was important because Gen. Patton regrouped and gained strength, allowing him to return stronger and more impressive in the field.
“The rest is history,” Helen Patton said.
Her ties to Brazoria County are linked to her life in France, where she now lives. While in the process of purchasing a guest house in France and during her work with carrying on her grandfather’s legacy, Helen Patton crossed paths with Brazoria County resident and former U.S. Air Force veteran Jeff Duhon.
Duhon’s commanding sergeant major introduced the two, and they formed a bond. Duhon spent many days traveling past Gen. Patton’s grave in the Luxembourg American Cemetery and would always take the time to stop and honor him, so when he got the chance to meet Helen Patton, he was thrilled, he said.
When the opportunity came for the Rotary Club to invite Helen Patton to Brazoria County, that connection sealed the deal, and Duhon is proud to have Helen Patton share her family’s history shared locally. He learned during his years of service the importance of a soldier’s hometown.
“Your first 18 years of life, you can’t wait to leave Lake Jackson, Clute or Angleton,” Duhon said. “You can’t wait to leave here. You spend 18 years trying to get out of the house. For a serviceman, the No. 1 priority is make it home and so you spend the rest of your time in your career trying to make it home. And that sums it all up. You can ask any GI that’s ever served. That’s the No. 1 goal.”
Rotary-at-large member Todd Hall also was instrumental in getting Helen Patton to visit Brazoria County.
“The talk couldn’t have gone much better,” Brazosport Rotary President Jordan Strother said. “I was very interested to hear what she had to say because her family lineage is beyond impressive. Her grandfather and father fought for that idea that we’re actually celebrating today and the idea to be able to vote, so without his sacrifice, we probably wouldn’t be in the same place we are today.”
Helen Patton’s mission is to extend the Patton legacy where it’s needed to solidify and invigorate the American spirit, she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.