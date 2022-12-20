FREEPORT — A Freeport woman surrendered to the police after they say she left the scene of a shooting.
Freeport police said they responded to a 911 call from the 1400 block of West Ninth Street just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday about a 36-year-old Freeport man having been shot in the neck with a handgun. Officers and Freeport EMS administered first aid to the man, who went by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.
The suspect in the case, 35-year-old Samantha Bustos of Freeport, was described as the victim’s girlfriend. The victim identified Bustos to authorities as the person who shot him, Freeport Police Lt. Corey Brinkman said.
Bustos turned herself in to the Freeport Police Department at 8:15 a.m. Monday, where she was arrested under suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. As of Monday afternoon, she remained in custody under $50,000 bond.
The shooting victim remained in the intensive care unit Monday afternoon, Brinkman said.
Police say Bustos has voluntarily made a statement to them, but they have not released the contents of that statement.
“She did consent to a formal interview,” Brinkman said.
“Our thoughts go out to the families who have been affected by this tragic indecent. We want to let everyone know that there is no threat to the public and this was an isolated incident,” Freeport Police Chief Jennifer Howell said in a news release. “We want to thank the officers and EMS for their quick response and life-saving measures. We ask if anyone has any information on this investigation, please call the Freeport Police Department.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department at 979-239-1211.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
