ANGLETON
The criminal justice system is no place for amateurs, and it can seem even more daunting for crime victims who may be navigating that system for the first time, seeking justice for themselves, their friends or family. Into that unenviable situation steps Joshua Collins, the chief crime victims coordinator for Brazoria County.
He heads up the unit within the county district attorney’s office that exists as a resource and a refuge for people going through some of the worst times in their lives. An ordained minister, it’s his faith that Collins continues to use as a foundation for himself and to provide help to others in need.
“I always felt I had a calling, all my life,” Collins said. “I love to pray for people. I always felt I had that purpose in life.”
It’s very rewarding, he said, but people also need someone who can believe in and connect with them. He felt the spiritual side of his life was something that couldn’t be denied.
“But one of my biggest components, or weapons I consider that has really pushed me, is prayer, and me knowing God. I’m a very spiritual person, I love God — I’m not scared to say that. When I took on this job, almost five and a half years ago, Ms. Yenne was my boss. She gave me a chance … and I’m grateful and thankful for that.”
Former District Attorney Jeri Yenne retired last year. Collins is what a crime victims coordinator should be, she said.
“He adds the human component to it,” Yenne said. “He truly cares and truly loves the families he deals with. He invests himself. It is his ministry, it is his calling, and it is not an easy job. Because, there are many situations in which crime victims are experiencing massive trauma. He’s there for them every step of the way.”
Collins spent most of his early years in a Michigan town called Smiths Creek, around an hour’s drive northeast from downtown Detroit. It was there that the lessons of his father, a church bishop, and his mother, a teacher, began to take root.
“The reason I do what I do — helping people, period — I grew up in the country,” Collins said. “My father was always taking care, and my mother was always helping someone.”
His family moved when he was 17 years old to Freeport, Ill., located around a two-hour drive west from Chicago. Collins received his associate’s degree from the community college in Freeport, and originally pursued an education in medicine at Columbia College in Chicago, though a number of aspects — the difficulty of high-level math among them — led him to look to a different path.
“First of all, I wanted to be educated unto the system, not knowing, I never would’ve thought I’d move here to Texas,” Collins said. “If you’d asked me that 14 years ago, I’d have said there’s no way.”
He did, however, obtain a position with the county community supervision and corrections department. When a friend moved on to a new job in Harris County, he also went in that direction.
“Needless to say, it was not for me,” Collins said.
His previous occupation was assisting as Judge Pat Sebesta’s drug court officer, and Collins said Sebesta told him that as long as he didn’t rob a bank, there would always be a place for him in Brazoria County. When the chief crime victims coordinator job came open, Collins talked with Sebesta and Yenne.
“I interviewed and I got the job the next day,” Collins said.
Over the past several years, Collins has worked with crime victims in cases ranging from homicides to Class C misdemeanor assaults. He wasn’t sure about it, at the beginning, because he spent the time and effort to receive licensing related to his earlier job in the community supervision program.
“I had two years to make a decision, and I’ve been here almost six, so needless to say those things have expired, and I’m here in this position,” Collins said, noting that he loves what he does.
Collins and current District Attorney Tom Selleck have known each other from the years in which Selleck was in private practice, before he recently returned to the county district attorney’s office . All the county crime victims coordinators here are terrific at their jobs, Selleck said.
“He provides the victims with the answers that they need, and he’s able to explain the technicalities of the criminal justice system in terms that they understand,” Selleck said.
Collins’ empathy and understanding help make the difference.
“He’s a compassionate soul,” Selleck said.
