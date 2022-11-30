CLUTE — The Brazosport ISD school board’s unanimous vote for an employee appreciation retention stipend couldn’t have come at a better time for staff and employees of the district, one educator said Tuesday.
Trustees voted Monday to give each teacher an additional $1,000 and auxiliary staff $500 on their Dec. 15 paychecks.
The district has about 2,000 employees who will be impacted by the decision, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
Funding for the stipends comes from the federal government’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, Massey said.
“Every district in the United States was given ESSER money — federal money to help with the impacts from COVID — and one of the ways that is allowed to use that money is to use it to retain staff,” Massey said.
Brazoswood High School theatre arts teacher Katie LeFave was excited to receive such a large monetary boost right before the Christmas holiday, she said.
“I was like, there’s no way we’re gonna get anything like that at Christmastime, and we did and it was awesome,” LeFave said. “I was so excited. I squealed at work this morning.”
Bills are higher than ever and Christmas is always kind of tough, LeFave said. The stipend came at the perfect time.
“I’m so thankful to the board and the superintendent, and it’s just so wonderful,” she said. “We really do feel valued as teachers in BISD. They really go out of their way to show us in real ways, like monetary, and it’s nice to feel respected.”
LeFave will spend the money on Christmas gifts for her children and pay a few bills, she said.
These funds are not guaranteed annually, Massey said.
“We appreciate the daily dedication and commitment each of our BISD employees exhibits that allow our district to continue to set the standard in educational excellence,” Massey said.
In other business, the board approved spending $153,095 to continue paying for high school students’ dual credit classes to Brazosport College. The money will pay for up to two classes per semester per student and for the Catalyst Program, which supports students earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Process Technology or an Associate’s Degree in Instrumentation Technology.
“We appreciate our partnership with helping provide this great opportunity with Brazosport College, Massey said.
Gayla Murphy is the assistant managing editor for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0155.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.