ANGLETON
Gas station burglary under investigation
The Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of the gas station north of the Highway 288 overpass on Highway 288-B, Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said.
Officers received a call at 4 a.m. Wednesday as the store clerk was opening up, Snelgrove said.
The suspect broke in through the back door and stole an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes, Snelgrove said.
Authorities are processing the surveillance video and finalizing the report, Snelgrove said.
No suspects have been named or arrested.
