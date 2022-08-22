BRAZORIA — The community celebrated senior citizens at the Greater Mount Zion Event Center with a day filled with food, fun and games.
The event coincided with National Senior Citizen, created by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to further the awareness of issues that older Americans face, such as health. Organizations in Brazoria County, such as Martin Luther King Celebration Committee, joined the local commemoration to celebrate “the value of experience and wisdom” among area seniors.
“We are encouraging our seniors to stay involved in our communities,” MLKCC Media Coordinator Mary Frances Hall said. “This day is dedicated to all senior citizens and aims to promote awareness about elder abuse and age deterioration.”
The day featured games, entertainment, food, door prizes, a photo booth run by Lake Jackson Mayor Gerald Roznovsky and a hat parade. There also were health screenings run by nurses from the Community Health Network that included blood pressure and testing blood glucose levels along with educational pamphlets.
“We are all about community outreach, and our committee wanted to do something to celebrate the seniors in the community. We thought all these fun games would be great to celebrate the senior citizens and just have a fun day,” MLKCC member Lois Davis said. “They’re going to walk away celebrated with many door prizes, a health screening, goodies and a picture to commemorate the day.”
The Ladies of Destiny organization made an appearance at the event, running a raffle offering a chance at prizes to those who underwent a health screening.
“Community outreach is big for us and we try to celebrate the senior citizens when we can,” Ladies of Destiny Public Relations Coordinator Benaye Boone said. “We have this with the MLKCC and the Community Health Network where we just celebrate the seniors and then we also do stuff like luncheons throughout the year to celebrate them.”
The event created a good opportunity for seniors to get out and about within the community, seeing one another, getting fed lunch and dessert, as well as getting a small check on their health.
“I’m here to support the community and the organizations here today, but also as a senior citizen, I am here to get information from the community health network as well as to find fellowship with people in the community,” Edna McMillan-Ward said. “For senior citizens, we like a one-stop shop. We don’t like going to here and here and here. Today everything is in one place. I will be able to take care of a health screening and meet people and get good food today.”
Due to the pandemic, events such as the senior festival had to be postponed or canceled for safety precautions, but Saturday's event shows things are returning to normal.
“I’m happy to see people getting out again," Roznovsky said. "With the MLKCC and the Black churches, they’ve always had a strong community and it’s good to see the senior citizens out and about, getting health screenings and being celebrated.”
