ANGLETON — Comcast is standing united with the future of Brazoria County.
The telecommunications giant, which recently launched its upgraded network in Angleton, donated 100 Chromebooks and more then $10,000 to partners of the county's United Way affiliate as part of its efforts to expand digital equity.
Comcast's donation Oct. 24 is part of its $1 billion Project UP initiative, which includes $1 million dedicated to Texas, said Mischa McClure, the company's Texas director of external affairs for the Texas Region. UP stands for the "Unlimited Possibilities" available through Internet access to advance economic mobility, and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers, and creators, according to the program's mission statement.
“We know there is a divide, but we want to do all that we can as a good corporate citizen to ensure that we are providing access to resources, funding technology, whatever it is that they need," McClure said. "And now we're taking a step further with digital navigation for these organizations to be able to get people connected.”
Beneficiaries of the program included a $10,000 donation to the county's Communities in Schools and Boys and Girls Club organizations and $1,000 to the Angleton ISD Education Foundation. The Brazoria County Women’s Center, Brazoria County Association for Children's Habilitation, the Salvation Army, Brazoria County Dream Center, Brazosport Cares, Hand in Hand Child Development Center and ADAPT received Chromebooks.
Dream Center Executive Director Terry Willis sees the benefits the Chromebooks could have on her nonprofit.
“It will help us to help the people that we see,” Willis said. “It is going to just allow them to be able to have access to the Internet and possibly a person who can help them navigate it.”
Communities in Schools will use its new technology to better serve its students, Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Decker said.
“We're gonna have these computers marked for student usage on campuses for their reports and different things like that,” Decker said. “We also have an after-school program that tends to do things electronically. And so we'll be able to have access to the web to do our programs and organizations.
"It's a blessing. We are always very grateful anytime we receive donations, but technology is always something that we're trying to increase with our students.”
Comcast considered the Angleton area to be lagging in the quality and availability of broadband services, which is why it installed a new high-speed network, its business development director, Mitch Dasklef, said as part of the donations.
“My team that came out and spotted Angleton a few years ago and said we need to bring service,” Danklef said. "So we worked very closely with our external affairs team and the mayor and you all to help us bring service here."
Since bringing the service online, 7,000 Angleton-area homes have signed up for Comcast services, he said.
The organizations receiving cash donations were chosen because they provide digital skills training initiatives and programs, McClure said.
This was the first time the United Way of Brazoria County had a private organization reach out in the digital space, UWBC Executive Director Jenna Haviland-Alesna said.
“We keep hearing about access to the internet, and what a lot of people don't understand is that Brazoria County, even though we butt up to Harris County, there are many rural spot spots in our community,” she said. “So it was really important when they came in and gave this opportunity that we looked at partners that not only helped children and the services they provide to the families, but we also want to look at the areas where they provide those services.”
