CLUTE — Families ready to infuse their spirits with Christmas joy are invited to roast marshmallows, take in pretty lights and experience other activities this weekend without having to lighten their wallets.
The 41st year Christmas in the Park will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive. Admission and most of the activities are free, with food trucks selling their items to those in need of more sustenance than S’mores.
“Santa will arrive on the fire truck right at 6 o’clock both nights where you can get pictures with him,” said Michelle Parrish, special events and marketing coordinator for the Clute Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s just a fun, family-friendly holiday event. We have a petting zoo, blow-up bounce houses and we have a few carnival rides. We’ll have a giant fire pit that we’ll be making S’mores in and again, all of that is free to the public.”
The community supports the department’s holiday celebration through both attendance and participation, Parks Director Will Blackstock said.
“That’s the coolest aspect and the neatest thing is that we get such a big part of the community out here to participate every year,” he said.
Local children will provide the seasonal entertainment, with a different group providing song, dance or other attraction about every half hour.
“We’re able to bring out the kids from the different schools and dance academies and bands and choirs and things like that,” Blackstock said, “so we really do get the whole community involved. And when the kids come out to perform, their parents and siblings and grandparents and people come to watch them.”
Once Christmas in the Park ends, the festive displays will not.
“Christmas in the Park is obviously our big event, but we have the whole park lit up and decorated and we leave that up and open for the whole month,” Blackstock said. “So, we kind of have our little Christmas light drive-thru in the park that people can come out at their leisure and drive through, walk through, take pictures or whatever they want to do.”
The event is come-and-go and open for everyone who wants to enjoy the holidays, regardless which city they call home. Parrish expects to see a good audience.
“I think everyone is in the holiday spirit. Everyone’s looking for things to do with their family, and because it is a free event, I think that helps,” she said. “People are just trying to get out with their families and really embrace the holiday experience.
“It’s a pretty nice event, and again, the fact that we can offer it to the citizens for free is thanks to the city of Clute and City Council for understanding and knowing that this is important to offer to our community.”
