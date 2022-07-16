More details have emerged about the hunt for a car thief, with the case being led by the Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office due to the crime originating there.
“The investigation is being led by the county since the auto theft did not happen in our jurisdiction,” West Columbia Police Chief Paul Odin said.
The suspect is wanted for an automobile theft and was spotted by residents Thursday who recognized the vehicle in West Columbia and trailed him while contacting local officials.
“The suspect pulled into the apartment complex off of Loggins and jumped out of the vehicle, running from them as they were contacting us to respond,” Odin said. “He actually did not flee from us, he fled from eyewitnesses.”
The West Columbia Police Department, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office and Brazoria County constables all contributed to the search after the man ran into some woods behind the city’s elementary school, which Odin notes was closed at the time. The chief, an officer and a deputy constable attempted to surround the wooded area while waiting for more law enforcement, but it is believed the suspect broke containment and escaped.
The Matagorda County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to multiple calls Friday.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
