The Brazoria County District Clerk’s office, led by Rhonda Barchak until her resignation in August, is under investigation by the Texas Rangers. Stories and headlines in past issues of The Facts might have left it unclear which county office faced allegations of improperly assembling jury panels.
Tracy Read has served as the bailiff for Judge Justin Gilbert’s 412th District Court since January 2018. An article in the weekend edition of The Facts misspelled his surname.
