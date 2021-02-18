This is hard. In a world of challenges, this latest punch in the form of sub-freezing temperatures and widespread power and water outages is just plain cruel.
The Facts has shared in your challenges, and for the same reasons you are suffering — no power, little water, lack of cell phone signal and no internet — we were unable to print a Tuesday or Wednesday edition of the newspaper.
The news staff has persisted, working remotely producing news for our website, thefacts.com. When power went out at their homes, they worked from our managing editor’s home, which just lost power Wednesday morning.
Our phone lines and power have been down at The Facts, and our print plant had no power until Wednesday morning. Neither did our backup sites. That means we did not have access to servers to even build our pages for an online e-edition to include the work our news staff has been producing all along.
Our power at the paper came back on Wednesday, and our staff sprung into action to produce the multi-issue edition you have in your hands or on your screens today. It includes crosswords and comics and other select features and stories we published online on the days we did not have the capability to print a paper.
We are taking it day by day, hoping water pressure holds up for us to print again tomorrow and the rest of the week. We have to, like all of you, take it day by day and adapt to whatever power and water issues we face.
As someone who had no cell service and no internet during most of the freeze, I know how hard it is to be in an information black hole during a crisis. It’s hard to even check on our friends and family because of communications outages. It would be a good time to have a land phone line, a friend said, if only anyone else had a land line to call.
I know many of our readers don’t use the internet, and if they do, they have not been able to log on, so their connection to their printed paper is a lifeline. We know how important information is to you, and we take pride in rising to any challenge crisis might extend in order to serve you.
I also, however, hold huge responsibility to our employees and contract newspaper delivery people, to not put them in harm’s way to deliver the news.
So long as our facility is able, our plan is to deliver papers where conditions are not hazardous and hold any we cannot deliver until it is safe to do so.
It’s said that times of crisis bring out people’s true colors, and that is true for those who work here at 720 S. Main Street in Clute. I am once again awed by our staff’s dedication to purpose. The mailroom, press room, advertising, circulation and, of course the newsroom, are here and working hard for you.
I promise we are doing the very most we can. I hope you are safe and warm and able to curl up in the morning with the news, puzzles and comics you missed holding in your hands earlier this week.
Thanks for your patience. Stay warm, and help each other.
