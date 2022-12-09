Step into the magical world for a night and become a witch or wizard attending the Hogwarts School.
Every December, the Lake Jackson Library hosts the popular Night at Hogwarts, attracting hundreds of people of all ages to the interactive program.
“If summer reading is our Olympics, I guess this is like our Super Bowl. It’s one of our bigger events,” Children’s Specialist Ande Larsen said. “We usually get like 250 to 300 people that come and they come from all over, not just like local either, so it’s pretty fun.”
All are welcome to the magical night, no matter their interest in the series.
“You don’t even have to be a Harry Potter fan. We just turn it into a whole evening with classes where there’s all kinds of activities, crafts, games built on kind of the magical environment of the Hogwarts School.”
Costumes are encouraged as cosplay is a big part of the library culture.
“The people who love Harry Potter love to dress up. We love to cosplay and costume here, but if you have never read nor seen Harry Potter, you could still come and have a good time,” Larsen said. “Anybody can do anything. You don’t really need the reference to understand what’s happening or have a good time, and it’s open to all ages.”
The night will be an immersive experience with various classes available right out of the stories themselves — such as learning about plants in herbology and making a wand.
“We have 16 classes, so there’s a lot of different things for people to do when they’re in here,” Larsen said. “We have a lot of great community partners helping us this year, helping us teach classes. Pawsome Small Critters is bringing all of their small animals for people to learn about and play with. The American Chemical Society is teaching our potions class. We have some great community partners this year.”
The library also uses this night to showcase its many services and things it offers beyond books, all accessible with a patron’s free library card.
“In every class we have this great way to pitch these magical library resources that we have,” Larsen said. “We have an ancient runes class, which is basically very ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ RPG style, because we’ve got a lot of great tabletop games that people can check out with their library card and take home. This is a great way for us to show them, ‘Look what you can have right here, but then you can check these out and take them home.’”
The hope is many people who attended in the past return since there are different activities every year while also having new people stop by.
“We try to offer an experience that is unique every year,,” Lake Jackson branch librarian Grace Heffernan said. “A Night at Hogwarts is one of our key events to promote the library and its services to the community. We’re able to bring in people who are regulars and who come back every year, but I think we also attract a lot of new people in the community, and our goal is certainly to have them continue coming back to the library to use our services and programs.”
A Night at Hogwarts is come and go from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lake Jackson Library, 250 Circle Way.
“People just love coming and hanging out at the library and with their family because everybody comes out loving a different class,” Larsen said. “Every year people walk by, ‘Oh’ I love potions,’ ‘Oh, I love the sorting hat,’ ‘Oh. I love making the wands,’ but I think the thing we hear most is just thanks for doing this so that we could come and hang out at the library in kind of a literary environment and have a space where they could do that as a family.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.