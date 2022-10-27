LAKE JACKSON
From a chair three sizes too small, Brazosport ISD Police Officer Adam Poindexter provided children a lesson in knowing there’s the right time and place for everything.
Poindexter did not speak from experience, but from “Mr. Tiger Goes Wild,” a children’s book he shared with young students at O.M. Roberts Elementary, site of Brazosport ISD’s first of three Literacy Nights.
The book tells of a tiger bored with being proper and he decides to “go wild.” Reading it aloud was part of the district’s effort to get children and families wild about reading. Many are amazed adults read for pleasure, Poindexter said as he motioned toward his fellow officers who attended Monday’s event.
Literacy Nights, which conclude from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Velasco Elementary in Freeport, were shelved for three years because of the pandemic. Brazosport ISD brought them back understanding literacy skills can be a bridge to future success, Assistant Superintendent Rita Angel-Cundieff said.
“The teachers really know which skills will help build literacy,” she said. “And so they came up with different activities to help improve those skills. Also, there’s phonics, and there’s writing and there’s reading.”
Booths lining the auditorium offered activities such as fishing for phonics, creative writing, storytime with a cop and a bookmark craft, which seemed to be the biggest hit of the night with the kids.
A.P. Beutel Elementary third-grade teacher Jennifer Metric loves seeing her students outside of the classroom, she said.
“I like to promote literacy everywhere, not just at school,” Metric said. “It’s important for the kids to know that they can learn about literacy everywhere. Yes, the parents can help. And sometimes the parents don’t know what to do to help, besides just sit and read a book. And so these types of things give them opportunities to learn.”
Seeing students outside of school also makes teachers and staff feel like celebrities because the children are in such awe when they see them, Metric said.
“I think that they really understand that you care about them and that you want them to be successful, not just in the classroom, but you want to see them here and the joy in these kinds of communities efforts,” Metric said.
Literacy Night is important because it allows the students to connect with their teachers, especially after COVID, Cundieff said.
“They can interact with their teachers in a different atmosphere outside of the classroom, and fun and engaging activities,” she said. “And so we felt that it was important to bring it back so our families could reconnect.”
Expanding Literacy Night from a single day and location is intended to broaden their reach into the community, Cundieff said.
“It really just gets families together to show them why it’s important how they can help each other at home, in the classroom,” Roberts Elementary Principal Jennifer Nabors said. “Our teachers promote reading. We use different incentives, like we have a reading team and (Accelerated Reader) parties and just different things like that to really build an excitement about reading.”
Families from any community are welcome to attend, Cundieff said.
Nabors can’t pinpoint why her teachers are willing to give so much of their time outside school hours, but she knows they have genuine care and concern for their students, she said.
“They want to see their students and those families they come from and build their literacy skills,” Nabors said. “And so they just enjoy being around the kids. They want to experience their students and their families and the community in a different setting.”
The entire district is behind promoting reading and writing competence and are happy to once again hold the events, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“It’s great to be able to be back out,” Massey said. “We haven’t had it for the last two years because of COVID. And so being able to celebrate and honor literacy with our students, staff and community is really an awesome thing. You have to learn to read before you can read to learn, so literacy is the foundation of all learning. And so there is always going to be an emphasis for us here in Brazosport ISD. Our teachers do an amazing job of making sure our students learn to read.”
Brazosport ISD Trustee Joe Rinehart, a retired teacher, understand how vital being an effective reader is to learning.
“Having been an educator for 37 years; I taught history. And if you didn’t read, you didn’t do very well. And so I always challenged kids to read,” he said.
While the kids were shy to respond to questions, parents including Kristen Demland whose child attends Elisabet Ney said she brought her son out to the event to gain exposure to all the literacy activities and for the social aspect of the night.
“I love how they really encourage reading and encourage literacy and offer these types of things, said district employee and also parent, Anna Valladares. “Because it’s more than just like picking up a book and making them read. It’s interactive.”
