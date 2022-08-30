Some young residents headed to the beach near the 1400 block of West Ninth Street early Sunday morning for some fun. Unfortunately, they brought two handguns with them, authorities said — one of them stolen — and things didn’t end well.
“One of the handguns was malfunctioning, not firing when pulling the trigger and jamming up,” Freeport Police Capt. Corey Brinkman said. “It had done it multiple times in a row, and after it not working multiple times in a a row, this individual took the gun, placed it to his head and pulled the trigger and the gun went off.”
The 18-year-old was alive as of Monday afternoon.
Another partygoer, 17-year-old Freeport resident Daniel Diaz, is accused of collecting the firearms and spent shell casings at the beach and removing them to try to hide any possible criminal activity, Brinkman said. He is charged with tampering with evidence and was released from the Brazoria County jail Monday on a $10,000 bond.
Firearm discharge leads to arrest of fugitive: A resident of the 900 block of Broad Street is under arrest after officers performing a welfare check after reported gunshots found he had an outstanding warrant, authorities said.
Police received a call about suspicious gunfire Friday but found nothing when they investigated, Capt. Corey Brinkman said. Twenty minutes later, they received a call for a welfare check in the same area. and after announcing themselves, entered an open door and found a man inside.
“He gave them a fake name,” Brinkman said. “They ended up knowing the actual name of the guy and he had several outstanding warrants for his arrest.”
Edwin Almanza, 22, faces new charges after the chain of events. Officers found marijuana paraphernalia, tablets that they believed to be Ecstasy and a handgun inside the home, Brinkman said.
“He was charged with failure to identify as a fugitive, possession of controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon,” Brinkman said.
Almanza is being held on $25,000 bond.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
