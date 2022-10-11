LAKE JACKSON
Many people would not spend a Saturday morning hiking through a warm, fall day to look at 70-year-old medical offices and telephone buildings.
There are a goodly number of architectural, historical and cultural enthusiasts who will, though, judging by the full house that turned out for the Lake Jackson Historical Museum’s “Hidden in Plain Sight” tour of city buildings.
In a lot of cases, it’s the same group of people who use the term “MCM,” will swoon at a Witco bar or a starburst pattern and who go pale every time a beautiful piece of ’50s furniture is whitewashed on HGTV.
For those people, the walking tour Saturday to showcase the many examples of Mid-Century Modern architecture in downtown Lake Jackson, beginning with the office of Alden B. Dow, started their day right.
A presentation by Marty Merritt, who literally wrote the book — titled After Alden — on the town’s many surviving Mid-Century Modern structures, began with a slideshow that explained the changes in the downtown area over the years and continued on the streets.
“I’m going to talk more about brick than anyone has ever cared to know about brick,” Merritt, a member of the group Houston Mod and the Lake Jackson Historical Association, said as he led the group away from the Masonic building.
WHEN MID-CENTURY WAS MODERN
The Alden B. Dow office building hails from 1943 and incorporates some style concepts at least a decade before their time. It was around this time that Dow was putting together Lake Jackson as a company town for his family’s eponymous chemical company, which remains the city’s legacy, even today, with more buildings from the 1950s and ’60s than many other parts of the country.
Dow, a Michigan native, was one of the architects at the forefront of the modern movement and was responsible for designing much of the original planned community and individual buildings that still stand, though some have been heavily modified over the ensuing decades.
“It’s lightly framed but survived Carla; it survived all the bigger storms that have come our way, and in this building, the designs for the city were created,” said David Bucek, a supervising architect for the restoration of the office building.
“Those ideas are still with us today,” he said.
The restoration effort included painting the building to match the original lively purples, greens and yellows that grabbed the eyes of visitors in the World War II era.
Another example of a building in the style is the Brazosport Dental building at 101 Parking Way, which Merritt explained remains largely in its original form on account of only having been owned by three different doctors. While the building doesn’t match exactly, most notably in size, drawings for it were found dating from 1946.
Merritt described it as a “beautiful, elegant, little building,” noting some of the hallmarks of the style — asymmetrical design, triple pipe columns and ribbon windows.
“It’s very, very evocative of Alden’s style,” he said.
Many of the telltale signs people can look for are masonry-based, like alternating light and dark bricks, accent and glazed brick and a combination of common bricks with thin “Roman” brick. Other things, such as stair step walls, recessed doors and windows and non-90-degree angles, can also be found if someone is looking.
‘THE PLANTATION STICK’
In 1963, Dow returned to speak for the city’s 20th anniversary and expressed a disappointment about the increasing variety of the architecture, indicating he had envisioned something more uniform.
“Alden said, ‘Well, things are beginning to look a little shabby and it looks like there’s not a lot of architectural consistency and it should look more like Disneyland,’” Merritt said.
The city took this very seriously. Looking at the area’s history, its senior business owners decided to take action and looked back at the antebellum plantation that inspired the name of the lake that inspired the name of the city.
The vision went into practice over the next decade with columns, balustrades, carriage lamps and greenery being used to connect storefronts and put a connected, shaded walkway in front of many stores. As Merritt put it, most of the buildings were hit with “the plantation stick.”
While less of the plantation aesthetic survives than the original modern touches, there are still examples, such as the rod iron embellishments outside the Champagne’s appliance store and the coach lights that still decorate some of the buildings.
For many of the storefronts, however, the embellishments are long gone or replaced with more modernized versions.
As an exception, Merritt pointed out the former A&P grocery store, remodeled in 1965, that is still white with full carriage lights and columns.
PRESERVING A RARE HERITAGE
Outside of Brazosport Dental at 101 Parking Way, Merritt gestured around himself.
“This little area, right here — everything you can see is kind of the big, Mid-Century enclave of downtown,” he said.
To keep it that way, groups like Houston Mod are trying to raise the public awareness of these buildings and bring attention to what is now a classic style.
Houston Mod is a sister organization of the larger Docomomo, whose full name essentially stands for Documentation and Conservation of the Modern Movement. It works to preserve historic buildings of the period throughout the United States and the world.
Several of the board members of Houston Mod were in attendance to take a closer look at the bounty Lake Jackson had to offer them.
“Hidden in Plain Sight” referred to how many people who have lived with Lake Jackson’s brick buildings and unique angles may gloss over them after decades of passing by, Merritt said.
“I grew up down here and as I grew into adulthood, I realized that what we had here was special, and not only special but, for the most part, very well preserved, especially in terms of houses and churches and commercial buildings,” he said.
When asked if he loved Mid-Mod because of Lake Jackson or vice versa, he said it’s probably his Lake Jackson roots that planted the seeds for his appreciation.
“It wasn’t really a conscious thing. The architecture looked familiar and comfortable, but interesting and it took me a while to actually make the connection that that’s because I grew up with it,” Merritt said.
When it comes to that preservation, the city has thankfully done some due diligence. Merritt praised the current downtown revitalization project’s efforts to match the town’s mid-century heritage with accents like glazed brick.
“Mid-Century Modern architecture is endangered in many places and mid-century buildings are frequently torn down and that’s because to a lot of people my age or a little younger, it looks dated and they want something new,” he said.
Houston Mod has monthly showcases of mid-century houses in the area to help find buyers who won’t tear out their personality with renovations, Merritt said, and it has a mailing list people can join to find out about projects like the tour.
“Lake Jackson is quite different from Houston in that there’s been almost no teardown pressure, thank goodness, except out at the lake,” he said. “There’s not very much original Lake Jackson Farms housing remaining, but on Oyster Creek Drive, Oak Drive, Circle Way, the 500 block of Plantation, those should be historic districts.
“There’s so much beautiful Mid-Century architecture there that’s really cherished by the owners and most of the houses have not had many owners,” Merritt said.
For a driving tour of Lake Jackson’s modern buildings, people can scan a QR code at the Historical Museum, 249 Circle Way.
