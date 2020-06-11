There’s one experience with Floyd Harris Sr. that Brazoria County Sheriff’s Capt. Tay Parthum will never forget.
Harris worked in the county jail for the majority of his tenure with the sheriff’s office, and one of his favorite things to do was take a new recruit up to the fifth floor, while everybody watched via closed-circuit TV, and turn on a huge exhaust fan, Parthum said.
“It would scream — because it was belt-driven back then — and make the godawfulest sound you ever heard,” Parthum said. “It makes you just — your hair stand up, you jump, it just scares the heck out of you for about 10 seconds, until you figure out what’s going on.
“Then you’ve got to get somebody else,” Parthum said.
Harris had a good sense of humor, and Parthum was “devastated” to learn of his passing, he said.
Harris died June 4 at the age of 83. Ten years prior, at 73, he retired from the sheriff’s office as a senior sergeant after serving 28 years, an obituary from E. Viola & Sons Funeral Home states.
“He was here a lot of years,” Sheriff Charles Wagner said. “He started in ’83 under Joe King and retired in March 2011 under me.”
Before that, they were familiar with each other, Wagner said.
“I’ve known Floyd since I was a kid,” Wagner said. “I’ve known him all my life.”
Before Harris worked for the sheriff’s office, he was the Harbor Master at Bridge Harbor in Freeport, the obituary states. He rescued Wagner a couple of times when his boat failed on him, Wagner said.
When Wagner joined the sheriff’s office in 1985 as chief deputy, Harris was already there. He began as a reserve officer before becoming a full-time employee in the jail, where he worked for many years, Wagner said.
“He liked working the jail,” Wagner said. “I think it was just that being in one place and not having to go all over the county all the time. I’ve always said working in the jail was a gravy train because it’s cool when it’s hot, it’s warm when it’s cold and it’s dry when it’s raining. It’s a good place to be.”
The jail also served as a training point for young officers, and Harris enjoyed working with and helping train them, Wagner said.
In that role, Harris served as a mentor to Parthum, who had just graduated high school and had no experience dealing with “the criminal element,” he said.
He learned that from Harris, who was able to control most situations through talking, and got along with people well enough to be able to communicate with inmates and with the public in general, he said.
“This day and time … communication is something that’s often lost, and it doesn’t always have to do with the simple communication between languages as much as it has to do with body language as well,” Parthum said. “That’s what he also had.”
Not only did Harris know how to communicate, but he knew how to listen, and had a calming demeanor about him, Parthum said.
“He was such a good and easy person to talk to,” Parthum said. “(He was) always somebody that I could look up to.”
Harris was a good officer and a good influence on others — including Wagner — because of how he worked and how he treated people, the sheriff said.
“Just because somebody broke the law … they still deserved to be treated as an individual,” Wagner said. “They were somebody’s son, daughter, dad, grandpa, whatever.
“He was big on that. You treat everybody with respect no matter what position they’re in at the time, and they’ll treat you with respect back, and I found that to be true over the years.”
Harris retired from the sheriff’s office after Wagner pointed out he would actually make more money in retirement than he was working, Wagner said. Harris spent his time working cows and pigs on his property in Clute, but continued to frequent the sheriff’s office, visiting the officers and having lunch with the jailers, Wagner said.
“It was always great to see Floyd,” Wagner said. “He always had a smile on his face. Always had good things to say about people and everything, and always had good advice.”
