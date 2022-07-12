LAKE JACKSON — An in-depth outline of the 2022-23 fiscal year budget shows an 8.8 percent increase in proposed spending compared to last year, with personnel costs responsible for the bulk of it.
The budget for administration in the proposed budget totals $1.85 million, about a 6 percent increase from the current year.
“This is made up of the city manager’s office, the secretary’s office and personnel,” Assistant City Manager Meagan Borth said at Saturday’s budget workshop. “As far as significant line item changes, you will see overall we have about a $105,358 budget change; most of this will be personnel numbers.”
The largest line item change came in maintenance contracts from $35,450 to $78,000, Borth said.
“This is the annual operating expense we plan for,” she said. “There was a substantial increase, and that was because there were things that were maintenance contracts that were falling into other budgets. So if we know there is an annual expense we can count on, it will be here, like pet control and security.”
There is a new line item of $7,000 for a collection service from Hinderliter De Llamas and Associates, City Manager Modesto Mundo said.
“Host Collection Services from Hinderliter De Llamas and Associates will collect and audit our hotel taxes,” Mundo said. “They will provide us with revenue trends and analysis on a monthly and annual basis.”
This will eventually get moved under finance, Borth said.
With a current tax rate of 33.9 cents per $100 of taxable value, the city has a proposed tax rate of 32.3 cents per $100 of taxable value, which is the highest it can set without seeking voter approval. Council is also looking at a no-new-revenue rate of 32.5 cents per $100 of taxable value.
The general fund is the largest budget at $22.55 million, with sales tax making up 33 percent of the fund and property taxes of 23 percent.
Council increased the water utility fund by $428,723. That is a 12.5 percent increase to cover a higher cost from Brazosport Water Authority and takes the residential base rate from $14.50 to $15.50 a month, according to a presentation at the workshop.
“More than 60 percent of the city from Winter Storm Uri lost their water source, and so the grid went down and people had no water,” Public Works Director Sabrina England said. “Mandates came down from the city that we needed to be able to supply water 24 hours without any help from the grid.”
The jump in the water budget will cover the costs of training and a new driveway for the Public Works building as well as generators, England said.
“We have to have additional generators at Well 11 and 16, and those are rentals at this point, but next year we will budget to replace those,” she said. “We are one of the few cities down here that can stand without BWA. The rest of them don’t have enough wells, so as long as we can keep our wells running, we can make it happen.”
Wastewater spending is projected to increase from $3.02 million to $3.31 million.
“The big thing is the wastewater treatment plant, and we only have one in the city, so it needs to be in good repair and it’s time for some upgrades,” Assistant Public Works Director Debbie Webb said. “We have authorized a brand new generator for that plant and that should be early October.”
The streets budget increased by $160,981 This will cover a replacement street dump truck for $83,000, a handrails project increase of $50,000 as well as CDL training and a school zone flasher system.
City drainage increased by $76,016 for additional mowing and CDL training followed by sanitation’s increase of $659,830 for the waste disposal contract, new camera systems for trucks and extra CDL training, according to the presentation.
The police department saw a big increase for emergency services from $6.94 million to $7.55 million, which includes equipment replacement, personnel changes and four major line items.
The line items include a fleet vehicle and equipment, a maintenance contract, an armory/firing range and a crime lab.
“(For our crime labs) everything has gone up and we’ve gotten by with what we had and we used the storage we had so now it’s time to catch up,” Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said.
The department will purchase 34 ballistic vests for $52,000, three patrol vehicles for $180,000, four radio consoles for $334,000 and a criminal investigation vehicle for $47,000, according to the presentation.
“We’re changing the old vests because they’re outdated,” Kibodeaux said. “The biggest part of that is we went to a high level of safety vest but we did it all at one time and they’re good for five years and the ones we have are outdated.”
Personnel changes include salary increases for three detectives to increase to corporal pay and a community officer to increase to sergeant’s pay, Kibodeaux said.
Fire Chief Tyler Harper is asking to increase volunteer pay from $10 to $15 per emergency, he said.
“We’re trying to get our membership up, we are currently sitting at about 37,” Harper said.
Added items in the fire department budget included a fire truck tower down payment of $900,000, increasing volunteer retirement from $175 to $200 a month, and more training and fleet vehicles and equipment, according to the presentation.
The fire department budget for the department and the fire marshal’s office are combined, so any changes apply to personnel in both areas, Borth said,
EMS will see an increase of less than $5,000.
Animal control will receive $316,826, bringing the total to $795,676 for the maintenance of the new animal shelter and positions to staff it, Borth said.
The facility will have a kennel manager and a humane officer for $72,000, with the officer serving dual roles, such as working in the street and the facility, Mundo said.
Four items increased the parks budget by $91,314, Parks and Recreation Director Robin Hyden said. They include new contracts, bathroom and concession maintenance, damage to power line poles and additional software.
“This will resurface the parking lot at Wilderness Park and the Monika Brown trail and replace fencing the baseball park and development plans for new restroom facilities,” Hyden said. “We also have a plan for a concession stand and development plan for new playground equipment to relocate the playground on Lake Road to Timber Creek Drive.”
Iworx software will be used for public works orders and will help with maintaining requests the department gets online, Hyden said.
Lastly, the engineering department has a budget increase of $53,571 for aerials acquisition cost-share for the Houston-Galveston Area Council.
“These are engineer grease maps that we use for planning and the geographic information system,” Mundo said.
As of now, the budget is balanced, and the city’s sales tax has rebounded strongly, which is good for the local economy, Mundo said.
