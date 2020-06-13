LAKE JACKSON — A garage fire spread to and substantially damaged a house Friday, but no one suffered injuries in the blaze, officials said.
A 911 caller reported a fire in the 300 block of Petunia Street at 11:57 a.m. Friday, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Roy Welch said. Responders found a garage attached to a house “fully involved” with fire spreading into the house, he said.
People were still in the home when responders arrived, but they all made it out safely, Welch said.
Firefighters from Richwood, Angleton, Brazoria and Clute responded with additional resources, Welch said.
By 12:26 p.m., the fire was under control, he said.
“The fire department made a really good stop on this fire,” Lake Jackson Fire Marshal Will Ammons said.
Neighbors Charles Williams and Donna Slack agreed with that sentiment, since they rode their bicycles toward the smoke and watched firefighters battle the flames.
“They had the best response there was, even Angleton responded,” Williams said.
The fire did spread to the main residence and damage about half of the house’s interior, Ammons said. It started in the garage, but they have not determined exactly how it began, he said.
Neighbors of the house were also evacuated as a precaution, they said, but no other structures were affected.
No firefighters or residents were injured, Ammons said.
