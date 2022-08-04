Two calls about a suspicious person to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office led to all-day searches and eventually an arrest.
The searching started after a caller reported a disturbance in progress about 7 a.m. July 28 off CR 913.
“A caller reported a male broke into his house and the victim chased the suspect into a wooded area just south of the residence,” Sheriff’s Capt. Travis Pate said.
A K-9 and drones were used in the search for the suspect, which included constable and sheriff deputies. Those efforts failed to find the man, but a call at about 1:30 p.m. off CR 310 near Brazoria provided a fresh lead, Pate said.
“A resident later found him in their well house, under a blanket. He took off running and disappeared again,” Pate said. “One of the constables just happened to be driving up and saw the guy in a front yard covered in scratches and matching the description of the clothing. He was soaking wet — he’d crossed the Brazos River while everybody else was searching on the other side.”
Police arrested Jason Conner, 32, on an assault-family violence charge filed July 15, for which he remained in the Brazoria County jail Wednesday on a $2,500 bond. Authorities are investigating the original incident that led to his pursuit but have not filed any charges related to it, Pate said.
Kent Holle is a reporter for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0154.
