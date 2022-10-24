Conservation Equity Management, an environmental sustainability private equity firm out of Dallas, announced their procurement of the 5,403 acres of Chocolate Bay in September as an effort to conserve and build Texas wetlands.
"We are the perfect buyer because my business partner was familiar with the property and process," said the Founder and CEO of Conservation Equity Management Kyle Bass. "It was something we wanted to engage in because we're going to build 2,500 acres of coastal wetlands on the upland property.
The plan is to convert it into a wetland and permanently conserve it, Bass said.
"The prior owner was someone engaged in conservation and working on a wetlands project," Bass said. "My business partner is a biologist and a forester, and he was consulting with them with their wetland mitigation project. The seller was only going to sell it to someone that was going to continue on as a preservation, conservation project, as opposed to, lets, say, a developer."
The 2,500 acres of property is a significant resource for the management group, he said.
"The one in Brazoria County is one of the largest wetlands development projects in the United States," Bass said. "The only other wetland project we have is down in Cameron County, down in the southern tip near Brownsville. That's a 400-acre project. It's similar but different buyers. In the Brazoria County project, I think the majority of our buyers will be industrial users for wetland credits."
Although management firm officially bought the land in September, the permitting process has been years in the making, Bass said.
Once the land gets permitted, Bass expects it will take between three and four years for the wetland to get built, he said.
"Developing a wetland requires an enormous amount of engineering, planning of botany, a forestry," Bass said. "I think we'll be permitted by the end of the first quarter next year. It's been in the permitting process for over three years. This will not be a speedy permit, but from our perspective, we're going to hit the ground running quickly. We bought it within the last six months, but it came a little over three and a half years ago."
COVID delayed the planning for over two years which delayed the permitting process, Bass said.
"You have to have in-person meetings to get things permitted and approved and multiple federal and local regulatory agencies all to show up on the same day, and during COVID, that wasn't going to happen," Bass said.
With urban development and land fragmentation continuing along Texas' coast, conservation-based properties will provide a critical, uninterrupted habitat for migratory wildlife species and protect inland areas from flooding events, according to a news release by the company.
"As far as a coastal wetlands project, we're the only game in town in the area of the Houston Ship Channel, so we'll be in desperate need of wetland mitigation," Bass said. "Whether it's the port or endangered species protection."
In five years, Bass hopes to be finished with the project and for it to be a beautiful, safe and permanently conserved ecosystem, he said.
"This property is a unique, multiple-use conservation asset with excellent potential for generating ecological values sought after in the emerging world of sustainable investment and corporate environmental, social and governance commitments," said Terry Anderson, founder and principal of CEM in the news release.
A technique that will be used for land management is prescribed fire along with a conservation-oriented grazing regime developed on appropriate portions of the property, according to the news release.
"Regenerative grazing, an ESG-recognized agricultural practice, not only improves soil health by managing livestock on perennial and annual forages but supports human and ecosystem health, farm profitability and food-system resilience," the release read.
This investment opportunity is extremely compelling due to the property's high ecological value and the scarcity of remaining untouched resources for restoration, Bass said.
Since its founding, Conservation Equity Management has invested approximately $90 million to acquire approximately 37,000 acres across six projects, according to the news release.
"If I were a coastal resident, I am exactly who you want on that property," Bass said. "The last person they want is a developer building a huge resort or residential community. What we're doing is merging conservation with finance for a positive financial outcome and positive economic outcome."
