OYSTER CREEK — For the last three years, including when much of the world was distancing, Oyster Creek looked to bring its community together for the holidays. To do so, they’ve created a new tradition.
Wednesday marked the third annual Community Thanksgiving sponsored by the city, which gives residents the option to grab a plate to go or sit down with their neighbors like the Pilgrims of yore.
“We started in COVID so we did a lot of to-gos, but we gave them the option to have a place to eat as well. We would do the curbside. We would do deliveries,” Oyster Creek Mayor Justin Mills said.
He added the to-go option remained available for any resident who wished to take it.
The meal began at 11 a.m. and had wound down by 2 p.m. Mills said the city typically expects 200 to 300 people, but thought this year may be bigger than usual.
The city began the spread as an attempt at community outreach.
“It started out as the city of Oyster Creek giving back to the community that keeps us going,” Mills said.
The majority of the food served came through donations by city employees and residents who appreciate what the town is doing.
“Just about everybody from the city donated a turkey or multiple turkeys. We’ve got everybody from the city pitching in and cooking meals,” Mills said.
The preparations began Monday and Mills said they were cooking until 1 a.m. Wednesday, returning to carve at about 6 a.m. to make sure everything would be ready for the big day. Many of the city officials and police officers happily congregated around the smoker as people began arriving.
Overall, the town smoked about 30 turkeys to go with the traditional sides. Pumpkin pie slices were divided between plated and boxed options in case some people couldn’t finish at the table.
C.J. Koole, a young resident who helped serve, appreciated the effort. He stepped away from the line early to eat and said his favorite part of the meal was the turkey.
Lee Taing, brought the fried rice, which his mother made. His wife Bridgette said they had attended the previous year.
“We started helping out and coming last year and we just enjoyed it so much that we decided to come this year. It’s awesome getting the community together and getting to know each other,” she said, gesturing to her table. “I think we should have more of that unity with your neighbors.”
She said that they’d been in Oyster Creek for 14 years.
“We love it. It’s the ‘live-and-let-live’ community. Everybody gets along,” Bridgette Taing said.
This year, the city got help from the local Carpenter’s House church to help serve the food. The house of worship previously had its own holiday meal.
“The church wanted to hold one as well, and we decided to team up,” Mills said. “We just sort of took the financial end so the church can continue doing the good stuff they’re doing, and all of our employees kicked in for the food and the church came out and served.”
The congregation members were lined up behind the tables, smiling as they divvied up the contents of the large foil pans. The Carpenter’s House had evolved into what it is today, according to church member and volunteer Mio Henry. Originally the Creekside Church, it’s changed over the years, especially since around 2016 as Carpenter’s House gradually came to call it home, where they now worship with Cesar Cantu as pastor.
“I want to say we probably have about 20 to 30 people,” Henry said. “These are people from our church. We also have family members. Some of them are co-workers.”
She said that larger community was there showing support.
“The Carpenter’s House itself is really a part of a bigger community,” Henry said. “There’s Narcotics Anonymous meetings at the church. We are connected to Boots on the Ground, which is equine therapy. We’re also connected to Warrior’s Refuge.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.