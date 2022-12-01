SURFSIDE BEACH
Fences are usually used to keep people out, but for Surfside Beach, one is being used to bring people in.
The city has slowly been putting up what they call a Timeline Fence, which when completed will show a history of what was once the mouth of the Brazos River and currently houses the small Gulf community.
It’s currently being put up as art is completed inside a facsimile of Fort Velasco that shows the approximate size of the Mexican installation from the 1830s. Because the fence is round, visitors will be able to stand in the middle and rotate through the entire project.
Multiple panels and half-panels have been put together, currently detailing the early history of the region, the settlements of the Karankawa and into the early Texan settlements and first steps of the revolution. However, the project is far from finished.
The project is the brainchild of Dortha Pekar, member of the Old Fort Velasco Historical Association and Old Velasco/Surfside Historical Committee.
“They did a little bit of imaging and there were some anomalies in that area so they decided to put a fence up and it ended up being a very expensive fence,” Pekar said. “At some point, I decided since we spent some money on that, we needed to make it a part of our historical experience.”
“We had so many things happen here in the early colonial history, the revolution, the early years of statehood. This was a very important area,” she said.
One of the artists, Sherry Shelton, has three full panels in different stages of completion.
“The first one I did is finished,” Shelton said. “I may be doing more later on, but not until September of next year. I am creating all-new artwork for a one-person show at the art center in September.”
She said she’s had to deal with the elements as part of the outdoor project.
“I was out here Thanksgiving Day and had primed the three panels sky blue and just as I was leaving, it got kind of misty and sprinkled and by the time I got to the bridge it was raining and I turned around and came back,” Shelton said. “All the paint was on the ground, so I came out the next day and painted them again and when it’s cold, even water-based paint doesn’t dry fast.”
Surfside Councilman Jonathan Gerber has also completed two half-panels, one a depiction of Texas pioneer Stephen F. Austin and one depicting members of the Karankawa tribe.
Gerber has been the liaison for the committee and said that the project has been underway for some time, both in terms of the initial planning and his specific panels. The Karankawa panel went through multiple approvals from the committee and the tribe, he said.
“We’d already been in talks about doing something for at least a year, I believe, so the one that I did in conjunction with the Karankawa took a lot of time because we had to work with them,” Gerber said. “And they were working within their tribal community to make sure that whatever we came up with was as close to accurate and respectful as possible.”
There’s also been some help from an unexpected place that have taken the fence national. “We have the Wisconsin volunteers that have done three of the panels. They started coming down to help restore the island after Ike and, except for the Covid years, they’ve been coming ever since and they do all kinds of things here,” Pekar said.
In addition to the work that’s been done, the Historical Association has been seeking to get help from local high schools in producing art for the installation to both give them an opportunity to have their work seen and get them involved in the community’s rich past.
“Some of us are getting older and we need these young folks to kind of take things over someday,” Pekar said.
The committee had been out recruiting art programs to help on Tuesday, according to Old Fort Velasco Foundation Vice President Thomas Hines. He said they’d visited Angleton, Brazoswood, Freeport and Brazoria schools so far, offering them lists of subjects that they can choose from over the next few weeks.
The committees are looking to get the new panels by early May, hoping to offer scholarships to two of the participants at the end of school year of $250 and $500.
Physically, the art installation is using professional signboard, stainless steel bolts and the most hearty paint they can get from Sherwin-Williams in an attempt to stave off the punishing salt air of the Gulf of Mexico as long as possible. The early pieces are expected to last longer since they will have less direct sun exposure before they have to eventually be restored. The oldest panels currently up have lasted approximately three to four years and have not experienced significant weathering.
“The 30-year warranty on the paint from Sherwin-Williams should do pretty fair,” Hines said. “We think we’ll probably get a good 15 to 20 years. It just depends.”
Those estimates are dependent upon avoiding extreme weather events, of course, but given the fence’s placement further in from shore, the committee is optimistic it will outlast storms and surges.
At the moment, the events that will span the length of the fence are still being debated. While the early history is being earmarked with the Battle of Velasco already having its display underway and items like the Texas Navy likely to be included, there is an expectation that some of the later events of the area will make it onto the end of the circle. The diverting of the mouth of the Brazos in 1929, the Intercoastal Canal, the heyday of hotels in the late 1800’s and the industrialization of the area have all been mentioned as possibilities for their own panels in telling the history of Velasco and Surfside Beach.
As the pieces are finished, panels can be shifted to try to keep them in as chronological an order as possible.
The people involved in projects like the Battle of Velasco monument being built and the Timeline Fence are glad to see that the history of the area is catching up to other parts of Texas in regards to being remembered and celebrated.
“In 1936, when they were doing the Centennial, Surfside and Galveston and some of those had been pretty much been damaged by the ’32 storm and there were none of us here to say, ‘Hey, what about us? Look what happened here,’” Pekar said. “So we kind of got left out of that go-round.”
As long as passion projects like the fence endure, that won’t be a worry for the bicentennial.
