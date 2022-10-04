ANGLETON — In addition to the new rooftops that will soon be seen popping up, commercial properties are to follow after Angleton City Council approved three plats for planned businesses.
Council discussed several commercial plots throughout the city, including one off Highway 288 at Highway 35, called Stasny Ranch, during its Sept. 27 meeting.
Rocky Lai & Associates and Behrens Land Group presented the information about the 300-acre development that would begin construction in 2023.
“There was a focus on commercial development in the area, which I think would be important for the future, so we’re not just a bedroom community,” Councilman Travis Townsend said. “We have jobs and opportunities, whether it’s warehouses or some sort of industry.”
Stasny Ranch would include 150 acres of industrial use, 27 to 62 acres of commercial, 50 acres of residential and 60 acres of parks and lakes, according to the presentation.
About 2,200 potential local jobs would be created, including 50 engineers and 50 mechanics just in phase one.
“It was a concept plan presented to the council for their input,” Director of Development Services Otis Spriggs said. “It will bring in attractions and a number of jobs. It will bring in retail and mixed-use opportunities into the city. I think it’s over 2,000 potential local jobs in the city. We were looking at it from the land-use perspective.”
Development is coming and there is going to be an outpouring of it from the Houston area, Townsend said. While he sees the need for commercial property, he said it’s still important council make sure it fits with the city and the people.
“I want us to be cautious and make wise choices and not be in a rush to do whatever the developer is seeking,” Townsend said. “In my opinion, it’s our responsibility to find the balance on what best benefits the current and long-term residents.”
Another preliminary plat of 12.390 acres on the northwest corner of Henderson Road and Galaznik Road would include a storage unit on at least part of the land, Townsend said.
“There were two plats that he wanted to turn into a single plat to unite them. I think we’ll see future development there in that part of the time,” he said.
The planning commission recommended its approval, Spriggs said.
The planning and zoning commission voted to have the plan application revised, converting the minor plat application to a preliminary plat application with variances, according to the agenda packet.
Council approved a variance request to use a septic system on a proposed subdivision on the south side of Kiber Road west of Sims Drive.
“There were requisitions for a variance to use the septic system,” Spriggs said. “There were some challenges because this land was previously part of annexation. During that time, it almost made it impossible for those lots to satisfy public sewer systems, and there were challenges to access the lines and they were too shallow.”
This request for a variance allows the use of onsite sewage facilities pursuant to the 3.996 acres, according to the agenda packet.
The proposal is to subdivide the property into two lots. The ordinance annexing the property requires that before the city provides sanitary sewer service to the area, the property owner, at their own expense, must install a grinder pump or small lift station and maintain the lift station or install a gravity flow system.
Septic systems rely on gravity, and because of where they sit in the location, it would make drainage very difficult, and you don’t want to cause hardship to the homeowner, Townsend said.
Another plat presented included Coleman Commercial Park, which is 0.926 acres off Sebesta Street just west of Highway 288.
This was a plat on the council agenda forwarded from the planning commission, Spriggs said. It’s a commercial zone property. At this time, it’s a subdivision plat. It would be commercial in an area compatible with commercial, he said.
“It’s a good location right by the Hope Hospital. It makes sense for it to be commercial, especially since it faces 288,” Townsend said. “It fits the location. I don’t know if it will be a warehouse. I’m not sure what it will be.”
