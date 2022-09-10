LAKE JACKSON — After the developer addressed safety concerns by the city regarding their request for a curb cut in front of Woodshore Development and Kroger at Oyster Creek Drive, the council consented to the project but placed contingencies.
DHK Development representative Doug Konopka brought back the results of a traffic impact analysis as asked for by the council at Tuesday night’s meeting.
The developer asked for the curb cut after DHK Development failed to create a second entry for EMS or fire trucks to enter the subdivision in its initial plans.
“Once again, we’ve set the table requesting a curb cut on a four-acre piece of commercial property located in the city of Clute on the south side of Oyster Creek Drive. This would be to the east of the Kroger center and to the west of which we're crossing,” Konopka said.
There are already two signalized intersections in the area, one at Dixie Drive and Oyster Creek Drive and where Sandlewood Drive meets Oyster Creek Drive. The proposed curb cut would be placed less than 1,000 feet from one of the signaled crossings at Woodshore Crossing and Oyster Creek Drive.
Council’s concern is that placing a curb cut in this location would encourage drivers to make U-turns in the area, causing traffic issues and possible safety hazards, Assistant City Secretary Meagan Borth said.
EHR Engineering conducted the analysis, and representative Mohammad Huq extensively reviewed the findings and his recommendations with the council.
“We’ve come up with three alternatives to provide access to that commercial development. No. 1 is a full access driveway; it’s a cut and median opening. And we are also recommending a small left-hand pocket in the westbound direction. So that's going to separate the through movement and the left-hand through traffic and left-hand traffic providing an efficient flow,” Muq said.
Muq proposed two alternatives to option one.
“So alternative two has a left in option but no left out option, only right out option. Traffic coming from the east side of Oyster Creek Drive will get into the development at this intersection,” Muq said. “But people coming out from that development since they are not allowed to make a left turn — what they're gonna do, people who want to go on the west side — they will have to go and make a U-turn. So there will be some issues.”
Option three is a right-in, right-only option that will also create U-turn issues on Oyster Creek Drive, according to Muq.
Mayor Gerald Roznovsky believed there was only one viable option out of the three, he said.
“What I can see is what you're doing is you're having somebody do a u-ey. They're going out of traffic and then coming back into traffic. Because that's not a lane that's a turnabout of their turnaround,” Roznovsky said. “It just seems like it's just an accident waiting to happen. Personally, out of three options, the only one that I see that has any viability is option 1 of 3.”
However, after a brief discussion that included Clute City Manager CJ Snipes, Roznovsky added two stipulations to approving the option.
One request is that Konopka gets approval to create another through lane from the Kroger parking lot to Woodshore Crossing. The second request was to add both a deceleration and acceleration lane to Oyster Creek Drive at the curb cut.
With a bit of hesitation, a motion was made by Councilwoman Rhonda Seth for option No. 1 contingent upon a second access and the acceleration and deceleration lanes with no U-turns. Councilman Jon Baker seconded the motion.
In other council business, there was a discussion on the massage business ordinance in which council decided the windows of the businesses could not be too darkly tinted.
An ordinance to install a stop sign at the intersection of Jonquil Street and Cypress Street failed, with all council members agreeing that it would not stop established driving behaviors in that area.
There was also a discussion to submit an application for a county road project request to repave North and South Southern Oaks Drive. The motion to move forward with the project was unanimously approved.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.