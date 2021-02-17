Gas and supplies are becoming more scarce as residents attempt to load up on necessities while their electricity is gone.
Tom Kozial waited in line at Chevron in Richwood before realizing the pumps were empty. It was not the first gas station Kozial found dry.
“Walmart was closed yesterday, the Buc-ee’s in town was closed yesterday, nothing in Angleton, but I think there was a Chevron between Richwood and Angleton, but they are probably out now,” Kozial said.
Kozial also stopped by the Kroger in Angleton for last-minute groceries to find out the power was out there as well.
“There was no meat, dairy or anything refrigerated being sold,” he said. “They will still let you in the store but it was dark.”
Friends Tramaine Alston and Kyle Earls were some of the few lucky ones to have power. The duo stopped by the Richwood Dollar General for some snacks and drinks after stocking up on gas the day before.
“It was this one and a Shell station by Julia Donuts on Brazosport,” Alston said. “I got an extra tank back in my car just in case.”
Earls said his home had blinking lights for a little while, but he hasn't had any issues since.
“We have still been preparing and getting stuff ready for it,” Earls said. “We are just trying to wait it out and staying off the roads at night. I know all hotels are booked up, too.”
Alston added he had checked hotels in Brazoria County, Victoria and Baytown to no avail.
Those still without electricity can stop in the Salvation Army’s warming center at the Lake Jackson Recreation Center, 91 Lake Road.
Captain David Vincent has seen many come and go, ranging from one or two people to dozens of occupants at a time.
“The first night Thursday in Freeport we had one person and then the next night we had four,” Vincent said. “Sunday night we had to move to the PD, where we moved 10 from the shelter and 16 from the Salvation Army. When Monday hit, everything went black and we came here and we had 46 people total in the building.”
The shelter is equipped with 40 cots with the potential for expansion with warm showers and separate stations for families and special needs residents, Vincent said.
Volunteers also prepared sandwiches, hot coffee and chili using a charcoal grill, he said.
“We have the ability to feed people and get people showers and cover them in pillows and blankets and keep people warm,” Vincent said.
Vincent reminds anyone in need there are volunteers ready to protect them from frigid dangers.
“We had one lady come in just in shock because she had been out for two days in the cold with no food or water, just shaking,” Vincent said. “We put her in a bunk and she sat and just cried and was shaking, and we eventually got on the radio and got an ambulance to pick her up. We have the ability to get access to medical services.”
Rick and Katrina Richardson evacuated their home in Surfside after losing power Monday morning.
The couple woke up to freezing temperatures, icicles under their house and their dog Bear’s water frozen in its bowl.
“We knew it was coming, but we had no idea the power would go out,” Katrina said. “The heater was going and we woke up at five or six o’clock that morning just freezing. We stayed underneath our blankets most of the day until our friend gave us a ride over here. I have seen it get cold and snow in Texas before, but nothing like this.”
The Richardsons first looked at local hotels, but all of their options were either powerless or fully booked.
“We had looked at the Motel 6 in Freeport and called them online to make sure it was available and they said yes,” Katrina said. “We get there and they had no power.”
The couple felt they needed to get out of their home and were “blessed” to find the warming center from a friend.
“Everybody here has really been awesome,” Katrina said. “We are appreciative and very thankful.”
Freeport and Pearland officials also announced a boil water notice for their cities for the foreseeable future.
County officials posted there will not be a COVID-19 update because of outages at county offices, according to a statement.
THE FORECAST
Winter storm conditions are likely to subside in southern Brazoria County by Wednesday night, National Weather Service Meteorologist Janice Maldonado said
Another winter storm is forecast to reach Harris County and northern parts of Brazoria County tonight into Wednesday morning, but should spare most of the county.
“We are also expecting it to rain Wednesday,” Maldonado said. “We are expecting another system that’s going to move through the area. Luckily for Brazoria County, the precipitation will likely just be rain. The areas in the northern part may see mixed precipitation.”
High temperatures for Tuesday in the southern part of the county are expected to remain in the mid-30s in the day and drop back into the low 30s at nightfall, Maldonado said.
The northern sector of the county could see lows in the upper 20s, Maldonado said.
Wednesday morning will have temperature return to the mid-40s and begin to melt the ice.
SCHOOLS EXTEND CLOSURES
Columbia-Brazoria ISD will be closed Wednesday, Superintendent Steven Galloway said via text Tuesday morning. Much of the C-BISD community, including all school campuses and buildings, are experiencing issues with weather, power and water, he said.
“Assuming services are restored and functioning, the plan is to resume normal operations on Thursday,” Galloway said in his text.
Tuesday's school board meeting was postponed to Feb. 23, he said.
Angleton ISD’s school board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been moved to Monday. The district also canceled classes for Wednesday because so many of its residents still lacked power.
Brazosport ISD will be closed Wednesday, according to an email from the district. Sweeny ISD and Danbury ISD previously announced their virtual and on-campus classes would be canceled until electrical and internet service had been restored to their communities.
Brazosport College's campus will remain closed Wednesday. The closure includes dual-credit, online, face-to-face and hybrid/blended format classes, as well as campus operations, including the Bill & Julia May Children’s Center.
