FREEPORT — A local haunt is gravely serious about its patrons enjoying themselves this fall. You could say that they give a sheet about serving good boos.
Brazoria County has many of its own purportedly haunted spots and plenty of ghost stories to go around. To celebrate the creepy folklore of the area, the Freeport Historical Museum will put on its annual “Haunted Tales of the Texas Coast” exhibit.
“Every October, we feature ghost stories from the Freeport and Brazoria County area. A lot of those stories people will be familiar with thanks to Catherine Munson Foster’s book ‘Ghosts Along the Brazos,’” Museum Coordinator Wade Dillon said.
Since the first Anglo settlers arrived, it’s been the home of many supernatural legends, and many of these were collected in a book by Foster, a writer and librarian who died in 1995. Many local residents have fond memories of her as the “Ghost Lady” who read from her book to them as children.
The stories that have been collected, from the book and elsewhere, have names such as “The Devil of Old Velesco” and “The Ghost of Brit Bailey.” Some tales have been turned into short videos by the museum, and this year they are adding another to their haunting repertoire — the tragic story of “The Lady in the Gray Taffeta Dress,” which is set at Bell’s Landing in East Columbia and follows a married couple that is separated by murder.
“Not only is ‘Haunted Tales of the Texas Coast’ a physical exhibit, it’s also a video series, so every year we try to release a new episode or two,” Dillon said.
This is the third year for the exhibit and many patrons have made requests for what stories to do next. Dillon says “The Lady in the Gray Taffeta Dress” is the most popular story among them.
“We filmed an eight-minute episode. It’s actually the longest episode we’ve done,” he said. “We had living historians from the state of Texas and Louisiana volunteer their time to create this episode and the staff at the Levi Jordan Plantation and Varner-Hogg Plantation were kind enough to allow us to film at both sites.”
He thinks the finished product does justice to the story and will leave fans satisfied, Dillon said.
The video will premiere Saturday with the opening of the exhibit. It also will be featured on the museum’s Facebook page, along with all of the previous episodes.
“I think folks, especially in Freeport, are looking for something to do during the Halloween season and this is something that we can present that incorporates history and local folklore,” Dillon said.
For those who want even more spooky stuff, the museum also will have its annual Ghost Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29, the Saturday before Halloween.
The museum is at 311 Nat Hickey Lane and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children, military and senior citizens.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.