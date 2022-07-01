ANGLETON — City Council is moving forward with a TxDOT Transportation Alternatives Grant for sidewalk improvement after making changes to allow for higher costs.
The city had to reengineer the original outline of the project for sidewalk rehabilitation to resubmit to the Texas Department of Transportation, City Manager Chris Whittaker said.
“It was $5,000 to refresh the engineering,” Whittaker said. “TxDOT is supporting this and wants to move this forward. We wanted to make sure it was up to date to submit.”
This project includes the downtown sidewalk on Highway 288B from the Brazoria County Courthouse to all the businesses down by Angleton City Hall, he said.
Those sidewalks are not ADA compliant, with bigger steps and curbs that need updating.
If approved, council and the highway department will share the cost of the project, with the state picking up 75 percent of the roughly $3 million tab, Whittaker said.
Council is unsure how it will pay for the city’s part, he said.
“For now we’re just going to submit the engineering and resubmit the project,” he said. “Should they award that project to us, we’ll sit down and have that discussion with them about how we’re going to fund that.”
A possible way of funding the project is through a bond, which would provide great improvement to Angleton, he said.
The city submitted an application for the project last year but did not receive the grant. They were encouraged to resubmit it for this round of funding, city documents show.
In other business, council approved increasing the amount of the city’s homestead exemption, Whittaker said.
“We went from 2 percent last year to 3 percent this year,” Whittaker said. “What this does is increase the exemption rate for homestead exceptions. If someone owns a house in Angleton and that’s their primary residence they declared, that allows folks to get the homestead exception, which takes money off their property value and decreases their taxes.”
Council considered a 4 percent exemption before opting for the lower amount. The change to 3 percent will cost the city about $70 a year in revenue.
Members also approved amending the Land Development Code after a public hearing. Officials noticed inconsistencies in the existing Land Development Code that needed to be addressed, Assistant Director of Development Services Lindsay Koskienimi said.
“Some of those inconsistencies had conflicting language, and I think a lot of the problem dates back to 2018,” Koskienimi said. “The Land Development Code was largely adopted using language from other cities like Sugar Land and not all of it translated here.”
For example, Sugar Land uses blue street signs while Angleton uses green, she said.
“This has been an ongoing effort to comb through the inconsistencies and provide updates that will provide more clarity,” she said. “Platting was another issue, but really we wanted to create a product not by reinventing the wheel but taking what we already had and revising it to be specific to Angleton and provide clarity on the development process.”
There was also action from the council over Gunda Corporation’s recommendations regarding its review of the Land Development Code and zoning ordinance.
“After about nine months of work was proposed there were some short-term and long-term recommendations,” Whittaker said. “Staff will take the short-term changes which include the development of a checklist and redesign the code and move that forward.”
Short-term changes could include a consolidation and reduction in the types of plats in subdivisions as we as clarifying the sequence for approving plays, construction of public improvements, acceptance and recordation, according to the agenda packet.
