ANGLETON — Admitted serial killer William Lewis Reece, already sentenced to death in Oklahoma, pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing a woman 25 years ago whose remains were found in Brazoria County.
Reece, 62, uttered “guilty” during his appearance in 239th District Judge Pat Sebesta’s courtoom as the family of Kelli Ann Cox watched. Reece admitted to abducting Cox, 20, a University of North Texas student, from a gas station in Denton and bringing her to Brazoria County, Prosecutor Paige Santell said.
“His stories vary on the details; we don’t know what transpired other than she was abducted,” Santell said. “She had locked her keys in her car in broad daylight and tried to use the pay phone, and Reece abducted her. None of us will ever know what he did with her other than he took her life.”
Cox’s mother, Jan Bynum, and Cox’s daughter, Alexis Bynum, gave victim impact statements after Reece’s plea.
“I have cried and shed tears every day since,” Jan Bynum said. “I think of her all the time. … You took her life and stole her future; her death has left a hole. She was truly a good person. We know she would have wanted something good to come from this tragedy.”
Looking at Reece with tears in her eyes, she told of her daughter’s kind demeanor and the pain the family had felt for 20 years, not knowing what had happened to her, she said.
Cox’s daughter recounted how she was 19 months old when Reece took her mother away. The then-toddler searched under the bed and around the house for days waiting for her mother to return, she said.
“Justice will be denied no longer,” she said. “You hurt the people I love most, and I had to hear and watch the pain you caused. … Seeing you has opened my eyes to what you are.”
With Reece’s cooperation, Cox’s body was found in 2016 off Highway 288 after more than 20 years, Santell said.
“The body was in such a remote location that without Reece, I’m not sure these young ladies would have ever been found,” she said. “I don’t know what would have happened if he decided not to do that and give these families closure.”
Earlier Wednesday, Reece pleaded guilty in Galveston County to the 1997 murders of 17-year-old Jessica Cain of Tiki Island and 12-year-old Laura Smither of Friendswood. Smither’s remains were found about 12 miles from her home 17 days after she disappeared while jogging; Cain’s remains were found in Harris County in 2016.
A jury in Oklahoma sentenced Reece to death in 2015 for the murder of 19-year-old Tiffany Johnston. He received life sentences for the three cases to which he pleaded guilty Wednesday.
“After Oklahoma, it was decided that he would return to stand trial for the murders here,” Santell said. “We did a lot of organizing our discovery, and since Reece was on trial for the murder of Johnston in Oklahoma, the jury found him guilty and gave the death penalty. The families here lacked any closure because they never had a judgment.”
Although not much is known about what occurred during the crimes, Reece followed a similar pattern almost every time, Santell said.
“He worked different types of jobs like construction work and alleged that he had access to construction equipment that he used to bury these young ladies — except Smithers; she was thrown in a retention pond,” she said.
Reece was known to travel a lot and had an extensive history of sexually based offenses, she said.
Only Reece can come forward with information about how the girl and young women died, Santell said.
“When he decides to tell people that, he will,” Santell said. “All I know is the families are asking the same questions.”
Reece will serve his life sentences at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutions Division until Oklahoma makes arrangements to pick him up, Brazoria County District Attorney Tom Selleck.
