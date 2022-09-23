CLUTE — The reverberated sound of instruments on the stage of the Freeport LNG Theater will match the volume of the laughter and cheering from the seats at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tom Wilbeck, better known as Mr. Tom from Tom’s Fun Band, will present “The Science of Sound,” the first family science series event of the 2022-23 season at the Center for the Arts and Sciences.
The event is aimed primarily at families with kids in kindergarten through fifth grade. Participants will learn how sound is made, how sound moves and how people hear sound.
Five families of instruments will be used to illustrate unique vibrations to produce sound with the woodwinds, brass, percussion, string instruments and the human voice being demonstrated.
The audience members are encouraged to clap, sing and chant to drive home the learning objectives and celebrate the fun when science and music collide.
“I use music to make science accessible so they can see that it’s easy to understand and it’s fun to experience,” Wilbeck said. “You got to keep it fun, interactive for children and I know as a parent myself, when your kids are having a good time, you’re going to have a good time.”
Wilbeck started creating musical shows for his children when they were 2 years old in 2007.
“I just started writing children’s songs at that time and, soon thereafter, I wrote a couple of educational programs for elementary schools that were musical and one of them is ‘The Science of Sound,’” he said.
He created the fun band the same year, and it currently has five members, including Tom’s brother, Chris.
He attributes the motivation to his kids for his shows, and his background in his high school’s band helped him find his love for music.
He played the trumpet up until his junior year of college before moving on to learning other instruments.
The center started the fall series last year, with two events in the fall and two in the spring.
“We are basically bringing in shows, performances, things like that, to introduce science in a new and fun way for people. We try to make it family-friendly for kids,” Communications Specialist Summer Morgan said.
Due to renovations and other events scheduled for its theaters, they plan on Wilbeck’s performance being the lone show of the series during the fall, she said. There will be three shows in the spring.
“It’s just a fun event for families to come and get a little music, get a little bit of science mixed together, that’s what we’ve been really trying to do with this program,” she said. “Science can be intimidating sometimes, especially for younger kiddos so we try to introduce these concepts, maybe in less intimidating ways by making it fun.”
Wilbeck is familiar with performing in Brazosport, making multiple appearances with Tom’s Fun Band, but Saturday will be the first time presenting his “Science of Sound.”
“I know that he does great work and that he has a great reputation and that families love him and we have had him here before, but it’s been a couple of years and so we just decided it was time to get him back in the building,” Morgan said.
Tickets are available on a “pay what you can” basis with a suggested amount of $5 per child and $10 per adult.
