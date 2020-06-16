The Brazoria County NAACP is providing a “great educational session” with many local county and municipal entities, the group’s president said.
During a time of division, Brazoria County NAACP President Eugene Howard felt the need to give the public and officials a chance to learn and unite, he said.
“Expect us to move forward,” Howard said. “George Floyd was buried here in Brazoria County, so let’s be the beacon of light. We just want to talk to those in charge.”
Floyd died May 25 after Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes, which sparked protests and riots that continue across the country.
Brazoria County has never had any black representation in county leadership in its 184-year history, Howard said. It also has never had a town hall to discuss a racially charged topic of this magnitude, he said.
City, school and law enforcement officials from Manvel, Alvin, Angleton, Sweeny, Iowa Colony and Pearland will be represented at the town hall, and Brazoria County Constable Pct. 4 James Brawner also will be available for discussion, the organization said.
“It’s a very important step to learn from law enforcement and the community and how we can do our job better,” Brawner said. “When we work together, it benefits the community.”
The public should not expect a “beatdown session” but rather an opportunity to rebuild trust between the government, the people and law enforcement, Howard said.
“We want to address legitimate concerns,” Howard said. “It’s about action, not rhetoric.”
Attendees will also have the chance to participate in the conversation and ask local leaders about any concerning racial issues, Howard said.
“I hope this is the first step moving forward for American society,” Howard said. “We need to strive to be the best we can be as Americans.”
The town hall will live stream from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through www.zoom.us/j/7050043649 using the password 184461.
For information, visit www.brazoriacounty naacp.com or call 832-736-2831.
