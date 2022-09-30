LAKE JACKSON — A possible extension of the Brazoria County Expressway was one of the signs of growth and progress shared by local leaders Thursday during the annual Community Update luncheon hosted by the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce.
Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta, Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey and Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman highlighted pending projects and achievements of recent years. They included expansion of the Brazoria County Courthouse campus, a half-dozen new school buildings and updated equipment and policies at the sheriff’s office.
Sebesta, who annually provides a snapshot of county government activities to multiple community groups this time of year, focused this year’s presentation on efforts to control the county’s tax rate. Among the constraints he mentioned in commissioners approving a $7 million deficit budget were increased costs at the county jail, fulfilling only five of 59 requests for additional employees and dealing with inflation.
Among improvements that made it into the budget was a new contract with Inspired Behavioral Health, which will provide mental health services to county jail inmates at a cost of $150 a day. The county will pay for the first 30 days of care, after which state and federal dollars will pick up the tab, he said.
“The largest mental health facilities in the state of Texas are your county jails, because the state does not have the beds nor the staffing for the beds they do have,” Sebesta said.
“We’ve contracted for them to take up to 16 inmates that have mental health issues, and a lot of those inmates are not particularly dangerous. They go off their meds, they go shoplift, they trespass and they get arrested. They know they’ve got a warm bed and meals and they know they can get back on their meds because the taxpayers are paying for them.”
Commissioners also approved a pretrial diversion program for first-time offenders, adding a magistrate judge to hear the cases and two probation officers. It is intended for people charged with lower-level offenses, such as drunken driving, who otherwise have clear criminal histories, Sebesta said.
The county judge also touted the success of the Brazoria County Expressway and said discussions are underway to expand it as far south as FM 1462 in Rosharon. It now ends just north of Highway 6.
First proposed in 2003, the toll lanes along Highway 288 were projected to have about 251,000 transactions per month, Sebesta said. Its usage has far exceeded that, with it consistently seeing more than 800,000 a month, he said.
“It has really helped with the congestion,” he said.
Massey’s presentation highlighted the successes the district has seen in recent years through its last two bond programs. Those measures, approved by voters in 2014 and 2019, built a new Brazoswood High School, which just opened this school year, the year-old Career and Technology Education Center at the Clute campus and five new elementary schools in the district.
He also presented a video showing the Brazoswood rocketry team’s record-setting launch over the summer among other aspects of the CTE center that provide a large selection of opportunities for students.
Among the areas Stallman expressed pride in his team’s ability to fill out the sheriff’s department’s ranks since he took office 21 months ago. The jail and patrol divisions were severely understaffed at the time of his swearing-in, he said, but each is down to just five vacancies. Overall, across the department’s four divisions, about 380 of 400 available positions are filled, he said.
“When I go to these other sheriff’s conferences, to be honest with you, I’m a little embarrassed to say how good we are doing in our employment because one of our first goals” was to fill vacant positions, Stallman said. “That brings all kinds of things to a law enforcement agency. It increases your morale, faster response times, safer streets and communities.”
Stallman also moved to better equip officers, he said, upgrading weapons, lighting and vehicles while also instituting new-look uniforms and patrol SUVs. The department also purchased Tasers, making the sheriff’s office possibly the last in the county to have the non-lethal weapon, he said.
Among enhancements is a training budget that has more than tripled, a drone program largely funded by community and business donations and a joint effort with Brazosport College that would allow jail inmates to earn their high school diploma.
“We want to be able to do a little bit of everything,” Stallman said. “Here in the last couple years we really haven’t seen our DPS troopers much because they’ve been playing border patrol down south. That is for us to step up. To better prepare to serve you better what we want to do is just be a well-rounded unit.”
