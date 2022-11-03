CLUTE
The magical man from Oz isn’t the only wizard who can teach a valuable lesson.
Paladins, goblins and bards are some of the mystical characters from the role-playing game “Dungeons and Dragons,” which serves as the foundation of an woman’s journey of discovery into the life of her late younger sister.
“She Kills Monsters, which opens Friday in the Freeport LNG Theatre at the Center for the Arts and Sciences, tells the story of Agnes and her sister Tilly, who died young. When she picks up Tilly’s unplayed campaign in the game she habitually mocked, Agnes launches her own quest into the heart of her sister.
“She plays through the ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ game, and in doing so, she learns — she faces a lot of adventure and danger and learns a lot about her sister that she didn’t know that’s shocking that she didn’t get to know while she was alive,” director Michael McIntosh said. “It’s wacky and poignant at the same time.”
As Agnes delves into the world of monsters and swordfighting, she learns more about her sister in a way she didn’t expect, teaching about acceptance and understanding.
“Agnes is one of the oldest characters in the show. She grew up really normal and her sister was really geeky, and so she never really understood her to kind of ignored her, and then she died,” said Delilah Garza, who plays Agnes. “So she goes on in this adventure to try to get to know her and try to understand who she was to gain closure.
“You learn throughout this that people can change. They grow up surrounded by certain ideals, but once you meet the right people and go through your own experiences, then you can make opinions for yourself.”
The sisters’ estranged relationship becomes more apparent when the ghost of Tilly appears to help Agnes understand the world of D&D.
“I kind of play the ghost of my character in a way, and we get immersed in the world of D&D and Agnes kind of learns along the way,” said Tilly’s portrayer, Natalie Parrish. “I can relate to her on a giant note of, you think you have to hide away this part of yourself. But in reality, embracing who you are is probably the best idea for A. those around you but B. yourself, because that way you can live your truth without feeling burdened by what you’re keeping secret.”
The show is a little different than the center’s usual productions as it features intricate costumes of monsters and mayhem, as well as choreographed fight scenes using bladed weapons, highlighting the true emotions of the characters.
“I’ve never used weapons in a fight scene, anything with bladed weapons especially. It’s very interesting, but it’s been fun learning how to do it,” said Nathan White, who plays Miles. “I think fights scenes like this kind of provides more because you can see that there is more violence, more hatred, in the show. You can kind of see more of what characters are thinking.”
Not only is the cast relatively large, but the joint production by the center and Brazosport College Theater Department has a huge moving set and professionals to enhance the portrayals.
“There’s huge puppets and all sorts of amazing sword fights. We have a whole professional team for this show,” McIntosh said. “We have a professional set designer, costume designer, lighting designer, fight director who works all over the United States and on television, and you’re going to see the most amazing sort of lights you’ve ever seen.”
With the professional team comes a cast of actors that includes many performing for Center Stages for the first time, a byproduct of the two troupes’ collaboration.
“We’re pooling our resources, pooling our talent to come up with a huge show. Everybody gets something out of it,” McIntosh said. “Our students get to work on a larger stage. Center Stages gets to work with professional designers, a professional fight choreographer, professional lighting designer, it’s two great institutions and putting our resources together is gonna make it a fantastic show.”
Center Stages is excited to see an influx of new faces to the stage as they are always looking for fresh new faces to add to the volunteer cast at the community theater.
“I think the more people that are involved in the arts, the better. The arts are very important for self-expression,” McIntosh said. “Not just as a profession but as an application for exploring and meeting new kinds of people and exploring different stories and critical thinking. I think the arts are great.”
Although the show presents a message of family and acceptance, it is not recommended for children younger than high school. Language is a big reason for that.
“Some parents may not want their kids to hear certain phrases. So, I would say probably everyone over 15 or 16, except my mom. Definitely not my mom,” said Noah Tovar, who plays Orcus. “If I could describe this show in one word and the stage it would be epic, I hope everyone enjoys it.”
“She Kills Monster” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Nov. 11-12, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and Nov. 13. Tickets are $22 and are available at bcfas.org, by calling 979-265-7661 or at the Center box office during regular business hours.
