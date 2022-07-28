ANGLETON — A month after adopting new guidelines calling for graduated tax abatement, Brazoria County Commissioners approved a 100 percent, seven-year maximum award for Volkswagen Group of America.
Pct. 3 Commissioner Stacy Adams, who succeeded in pushing through the new abatement guidelines during the June 28 meeting after years of trying, cast the lone dissenting vote on the VW application Tuesday. Adams had offered an amendment to the automaker’s request seeking the new scale be applied, but it died for lack of a second.
“The new tax abatement guidelines include a graduated scale, so depending on the value of the project,” Adams said. “The reason I was a no on Tuesday is the same reason I have been for a decade. I don’t believe a project creating 13 permanent jobs worth $28 million of investment should get the same abatement as a $900 billion project creating 300 jobs. That’s why a graduated scale makes sense. The more you invest, the more you should be incentivized.”
Two of the commissioners who voted in favor of the new guidelines — Ryan Cade in Precinct 2 and David Linder in Precinct 4 — voted in favor of giving Volkswagen the maximum abatement.
Volkswagen, which is considering a Port Freeport site, proposes investing $114 million and creating 10 permanent jobs in Brazoria County, County Judge Matt Sebesta said. It will bring in 100 jobs at the start of construction and 387 construction jobs at its peak.
“I think this (abatement) makes us in competition with everyone else,” Commissioner Dude Payne said. “This was something the port wanted. We got $32 billion worth of projects by giving out 100 percent, and I felt that’s how we should stay with industries to make us competitive because not only are we competing with places in the United States but with other countries.”
Port Freeport is one of three sites being considered for a facility through which Volkswagen would import vehicles and disperse them for sale, the company has said. VW would not operate the facility itself but through an affiliated vendor.
The abatement is an important part of the company’s decision on where to put the facility, and VW believes the incentive is worth it, Elliott Hughes, port manager for Volkswagen, previously told Freeport City Council.
“We’re looking to open up a new terminal and consolidate other operations and one of the locations is looking to create 14 Volkswagen jobs and we’ll have a vendor that will produce 100 jobs,” Hughes told commissioners Tuesday.
Commissioners’ approval follows a reaffirmation by Freeport City Council, which first had to approve creating a reinvestment zone before the county could approve the company’s abatement request.
“What they had is that they were going to start on June 1, but they had been delayed in Freeport, and the application said they would be complete with the warehouse in December of 2023.” Payne said.
The process now moves back to the city and will include meetings for building and site development permits, Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty said. The company has not committed to the Port Freeport site, but the abatements will help the port sell the German automaker on locating in Brazosport, said Phyllis Saathoff, the port’s executive director and CEO.
“The tax abatement program continues to be an effective incentive to compel companies to seriously consider our area and the port for economic investment,” Saathoff said. “The actions of the City of Freeport, Brazoria County, and the Velasco Drainage District supporting seven-year, 100 percent tax abatement for the Volkswagen of America project is appreciated and sends a clear message that this community broadly supports businesses that want to be invested in our community and create new job opportunities for our citizens.”
As for future companies seeking abatement from the county, Adams plans to push commissioners’ new guidelines for graduated awards based on the level of investment.
“We’ve never had an abatement policy,” Adams said. “It was understood that if it was less than a billion, everyone that applies and pays $1,000 gets a seven-year 100 percent abatement,” Adams said. “This is the first abatement that has come before us since we changed our guidelines to a graduated scale, and because it is a small investment compared to what our petrochemicals do, I believe the more you invest, the more risk you take you should be incentivized.”
